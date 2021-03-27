What's new

Apartment in Islamabad Rawalpindi area

I'm planning to buy an apartment in Islamabad / Rawalpindi area. I live in the UK and I'd like to visit Pakistan regularly with the kids. I want something newly built either in Islamabad (CDA) or in one of the major housing societies like Gulberg, DHA, Bahria etc.. If I can find one that's currently in pipeline and I can make a down payment and the rest in instalments that'd be ideal. I'm thinking when its not occupied (by myself or by my parents) then I can generate some income from it by listing it on airbnb etc..
What would you suggest and why? Thank you.
 
