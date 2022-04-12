What's new

Apart from Imran khan's departure

So yeah, most of the people are unhappy. Many people are calling names openly to Mr Shehbaz Sharif, but for one thing I would definitely congratulate people of Pakistan and that is for peaceful transfer of power to next govt. So this clearly shows the maturity and will of people to maintain peace and progress with respect to Pakistan.
So I will definitely congratulate you all.
