Apart from Imran khan's departure

fitpOsitive
ELITE MEMBER
- May 27, 2015
- 11,085
- 15
- Country
-
- Location
-
So yeah, most of the people are unhappy. Many people are calling names openly to Mr Shehbaz Sharif, but for one thing I would definitely congratulate people of Pakistan and that is for peaceful transfer of power to next govt. So this clearly shows the maturity and will of people to maintain peace and progress with respect to Pakistan.
So I will definitely congratulate you all.
So I will definitely congratulate you all.