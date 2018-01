Apache helicopter pilots become first active-duty same-sex couple to marry at West Point

But their first date did not come until 2012, months after the US repealed its 'don't ask don't tell' policy, which banned openly gay, lesbian and bisexual people from serving in the military.

"We were very fortunate to have friends and family travel from all over the world attend; the outpouring of love and support was and continues to be overwhelming.

