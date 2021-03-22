Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Ao Ehad Karain - National song, Coke Studio
Thread starter
peagle
Start date
53 minutes ago
peagle
FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,355
3
3,213
Country
Location
53 minutes ago
#1
Truly emotional.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
How and why is Bangladesh better off than Pakistan today?
Latest: N.Siddiqui
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Saudi Arabia, Middle East allies to participate in PAF counterterror exercise
Latest: Windjammer
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Interesting Facts (many you didn’t know) - Pakistan
Latest: TheTallGuy
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Bangladesh arrests teen for defaming premiers
Latest: Imran Khan
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
6 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Saudi Arabia, Middle East allies to participate in PAF counterterror exercise
Latest: Windjammer
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
A Tribute To ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Turkish made AKINCI UCAV vs Indian AH-64E Apache
Latest: MMM-E
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Windjammer
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Are You Ready Folks ! It's That Time of The Year ! Pakistan Day fly-past rehearsals
Latest: PanzerKiel
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Interesting Facts (many you didn’t know) - Pakistan
Latest: TheTallGuy
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
M
The emerging inflationary spiral
Latest: maithil
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Featured
Pakistan will plant 50 Million Olive Trees - Rs 500 Billion expected annual income
Latest: TNT
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Who Won in Afghanistan???
Latest: Kingslayerr
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Featured
QUAD is unrealistic to be NATO
Latest: peagle
27 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 10:46 AM
Air Warfare
Desert Storm - The Annihilation of the Iraqi Navy at the Battle of Bubiyan - Time-Lapse
Latest: gangsta_rap
Today at 7:33 AM
Naval Warfare
China has built the world's largest navy. Now what's Beijing going to do with it?
Latest: zectech
Today at 4:30 AM
Naval Warfare
Battle of Hastings, 1066 AD ⚔️ Norman Conquest
Latest: Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
Today at 1:18 AM
Military History & Tactics
F-22 / F-35 5th Generation jets | News & Discussions.
Latest: dexter
Today at 1:06 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
How and why is Bangladesh better off than Pakistan today?
Latest: N.Siddiqui
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh arrests teen for defaming premiers
Latest: Imran Khan
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
6 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladeshi envoy in Pakistan calls for diversification
Latest: N.Siddiqui
15 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Russian Navy: Which Submarines Will Be Delivered This Year ?
Latest: Zarvan
16 minutes ago
Russian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom