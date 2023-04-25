ANZAC Day 2023

I have just come back from the dawn service a few hours ago and wanted to share this with you.Today, when war are associated with politics, where countries and nations take side, many people have forgotten that soldier is the one that was left behind, they trade in their youth and their live in search of something better, in search of meaning or value of life, and this is the common bond we all share with, with a rifle in your hand, helmet on your head, you stood a post, and that mean something, not for the clause or the country, but it mean something for you, to lay down that life and serve others.Whether or not you are serving in the West or East, North or South, Friends or Enemies, the common goal is not to kill each other, the common goal is to serve together. You don't need to love the clause you are serving, all you need is to love one and other, and that's what mateship is all about. Like Henry the Fifth said, those who are in it, shall be my brother, We few. We happy few. We band of brothers, for he today That sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother. That's not just to Henry V and his men, those who shed blood today, shared a common bond, and back in 1915, that bond exist beyond ANZAC or the Ottoman Empire. And this is what ANZAC day is all about.The job of a soldier is to follow order, and to eliminate your enemy, the bond, however, exceeded that job, just as the men and women served beside you, you don't need to like each other or love one another, but to respect each and everyone who give their time and their life for something bigger, and that is the Anzac Spirit as I interpreted.Take care of each otherLest we forget.