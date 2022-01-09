What's new

Anything Can Happen, Say Govt Sources on India-China Standoff as Corps Commander Talks Inch Closer

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,916
17
22,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1641741987388.png


As India and China prepare for yet another round of Corps Commander talks to resolve a 20-month standoff in eastern Ladakh, the situation on the ground is uncertain and “anything can happen”.

Top government sources told CNN-News18 that 60,000 fully armed Indian troops were spending a second winter in the freezing heights of eastern Ladakh. So are an equal number of PLA soldiers. A top source said things had been stable for a while but “China cannot be trusted with anything”.

The source also said there was not much to be optimistic about the upcoming talks, where corps commanders of India and China will meet to talk about stalled disengagement process in Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok.

Last year’s 13th Corps Commander talks in October had ended in a stalemate. The Indian Army has said the “constructive suggestions” it made were not agreeable to the Chinese side, which also could not provide any “forward-looking” proposals. The Chinese had released a press statement calling India’s demands “unreasonable”.

NO THIRD PARTY MEDIATION: TOP SOURCES
As China and India continue with infrastructure development at the Line of Actual Control at breakneck speed, sources also cleared the air about third-party mediation.

Top government sources told CNN-News18 that there was no question of a third country playing mediator between India and China. The top source said a friendly third country had requested to sit on the talks table but was politely refused.

The Indian and Chinese defence ministers and external affairs ministers met early in September 2020 at Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO summit. This is when tensions were peaking after India, in a move that stumped China, had occupied the strategic Kailash Ranges in South Bank on August 29 and 30, 2020.

After India’s actions, the situation was “close to war” as the Chinese had moved forward to dislodge Indian troops. For the first time in 45 years, there was firing on the LAC.

In February 2021, as Chinese and Indian tanks disengaged at Pangong Tso, external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted to say he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about “implementation of our Moscow Agreement”. It was the first public acknowledgment of the role Russia has played in de-escalating tensions between India and China. Russia is on good terms with both countries.

Is Russia perhaps looking at playing mediator once again as India-China relations turn frostier? India, for the moment, is completely ruling it out.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,188
-1
8,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What options does mighty endin military have other then holding ears and surrender??
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,916
17
22,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SIPRA said:
Nothing big is going to happen. Modi has already surrendered.
Click to expand...
Agree, but China wants more territories, like the entire AP, half of Ladakh, some of HP and Uttrakhand and the Silliguri Corridor. Eventually, India has to settle with Bharamaputra as its borders with China.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,091
4
15,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
What options does mighty endin military have other then holding ears and surrender??
Click to expand...
Agli dafaa Chinese inn ko murgha banaayain gay. :lol:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Agree, but China wants more territories, like the entire AP, half of Ladakh, some of HP and Uttrakhand and the Silliguri Corridor. Eventually, India has to settle with Bharamaputra as its borders with China.
Click to expand...
May be, in far future. But my post was in near-future perspective.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,916
17
22,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SIPRA said:
May be, in far future. But my post was in near-future perspective.
Click to expand...
All I can say It's not the China of 1962, times have changed a lot in six decades. China upping the ante means its serious business and the Indians are well aware of it. The SLOW salami-slicing is a thing of the past, we may not have a full-blown war but there are a hundred and one methods available to bring India to its knees.
Indians generally are COWARD and FRAGMENTED and the Chinese are well aware of it.
Indians generally are COWARD and FRAGMENTED and the Chinese are well aware of it.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,091
4
15,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
All I can say It's not the China of 1962, times have changed a lot in six decades. China upping the ante means its serious business and the Indians are well aware of it. The SLOW salami-slicing is a thing of the past, we may not have a full-blown war but there are a hundred and one methods available to bring India to its knees.
Indians generally are COWARD and FRAGMENTED and the Chinese are well aware of it.
Click to expand...
In my opinion, China has already brought India, on it's knees. China's current activity and preparations are for any contingency. Otherwise, China would not act against India, in a big way, unless they suspect that India is going to develope into a serious security threat for China, in say coming five years or so. They wouldn't give India that opportunity and would then act very ferociously. On the other hand, they don't mind India's empty chest thumping.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,916
17
22,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SIPRA said:
In my opinion, China has already brought India, on it's knees.
Click to expand...
I partially agree with you, China still has a long way to go.
SIPRA said:
China would not act against India, in a big way, unless they suspect that India is going to develope into a serious security threat for China
Click to expand...
Chinas big presence is putting huge pressure on the Indian Economy, much like that of the former USSR.
SIPRA said:
they don't mind India's empty chest thumping
Click to expand...
They are also annihilating them psychologically.
SIPRA said:
India is going to develope into a serious security threat for China, in say coming five years or so.
Click to expand...
Indian collapse will be more SPECTACULAR than the former USSR and much before five years.
 
B

Bleek

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 21, 2021
65
0
71
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India has no balls, this has essentially always been our position against India for decades but our army and people fought regardless of any economical, numerical, or technological disparities. Indians cower at the thought of someone who matches or surpasses their capability.

Just imagine if the size difference between Pakistan and India was in reverse, it would have been crushed within the first war, if not, definitely the second.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,091
4
15,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I partially agree with you, China still has a long way to go.

Chinas big presence is putting huge pressure on the Indian Economy, much like that of the former USSR.

They are also annihilating them psychologically.

Indian collapse will be more SPECTACULAR than the former USSR and much before five years.
Click to expand...
Agree with all your points.
 
