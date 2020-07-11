What's new

Anyone who moved to Turkey?

War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,728
8
5,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
So as I posted earlier, I'm in the process of moving to Turkey and stay there for some time.
(I'm working remotely so I can be anywhere in the world).

I'm stuck in confusion over whether I should apply and go straight from UAE or should I go back to Pak first and apply from there?
Point is, when applying from UAE, they need my residency to be valid. It will be at the time of applying, but when I move out I'll be cancelling my residency in UAE. Which means when I arrive at the Turkish airport, I won't have a valid UAE residency anymore.

Now, I don't know if that is going to be a problem.

My plan ofcourse is to go for a visit and apply for a two year residency once there.

Anyone can also suggest any good locations other than Antalya?
What about some mountain regions with easy access?

Like I said, I'm gonna be working remotely and I have my own projects as well. All I need is good access to Internet and fine place to stay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Greece to put sanctions on Turkey over Hagia Sophia conversion
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
5K
-------
-------
H
Jihadist ideologues argue over Turkey’s Erdogan
Replies
1
Views
369
Homajon
H
A
  • Locked
Beyond India, Aamir has let down thousands slaughtered by Turkey’s Islamo-fascist regime
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured UAE is lobbying to pit the US against Turkey in Libya
Replies
6
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Yasser76
Incoming Foreign Relations chairman is foe of Trump’s massive Mideast arms sales
Replies
0
Views
242
Yasser76
Yasser76

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom