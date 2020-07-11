Anyone who moved to Turkey?

So as I posted earlier, I'm in the process of moving to Turkey and stay there for some time.

(I'm working remotely so I can be anywhere in the world).



I'm stuck in confusion over whether I should apply and go straight from UAE or should I go back to Pak first and apply from there?

Point is, when applying from UAE, they need my residency to be valid. It will be at the time of applying, but when I move out I'll be cancelling my residency in UAE. Which means when I arrive at the Turkish airport, I won't have a valid UAE residency anymore.



Now, I don't know if that is going to be a problem.



My plan ofcourse is to go for a visit and apply for a two year residency once there.



Anyone can also suggest any good locations other than Antalya?

What about some mountain regions with easy access?



Like I said, I'm gonna be working remotely and I have my own projects as well. All I need is good access to Internet and fine place to stay.