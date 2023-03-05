What's new

Anyone Who Kills Cow Would Rot in Hell: Allahabad High Court (India)

Areesh

Areesh

Windjammer said:
Yes, spare the cow, kill a Dalit instead.
Cow will provide gobar that will protect Indians from a nuclear attack by Pakistan.
High court didn't clear that what would happen to those who would kill muslims

Will they end up in hell or heaven? Or they would just become Prime minister of India??
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

The Prayagraj court official is more interested in afterlife than due application of law on smuggling.

Current Indian national animal, the tiger is not only enroute to extinction but to hell as well.

The court official doesn't believe in concept of rebirth as well, one of the main tenants of the frequently practiced religion in India.
 
AgnosticIndian

El Sidd said:
due application of law on smuggling.
Being interested in surrounding issues is also important part of any case, and certainly so in India. During the decriminalisation of homosexuality judgement, the court had to also be intrested in religious and cultural aspects of the phenomena, and only took the decision after due consideration of it, along with person rights and so on.

Hell might not exist, but certainly people have a right to condemn those who act egregiously to it. I take issue also with the doglapan of it all—people have no issue crying murder for the pets they love (such as dogs for Americans), but are concerned with human supremacy if the one being killed is not liked by them. The issue is bigger than mere smuggling—anyone mercilessly killing, hurting and exploiting non-human animals is condemnable, and condemned.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

AgnosticIndian said:
Being interested in surrounding issues is also important part of any case, and certainly so in India. During the decriminalisation of homosexuality judgement, the court had to also be intrested in religious and cultural aspects of the phenomena, and only took the decision after due consideration of it, along with person rights and so on.

Hell might not exist, but certainly people have a right to condemn those who act egregiously to it. I take issue also with the doglapan of it all—people have no issue crying murder for the pets they love (such as dogs for Americans), but are concerned with human supremacy if the one being killed is not liked by them. The issue is bigger than mere smuggling—anyone mercilessly killing, and exploiting non-human animals is condemnable, and condemned.
The prime motivation of smugglers seem to be the mutli billion dollar export industry. One of the largest exporters of Beef, India must be hell and Indians must be on a highway to hell as per the court official.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

In a country, where even a Garbage bin can be contaminated by human touch, Maybe they think killing a cow will contaminate humans.

www-deccanherald-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Dalit woman in UP beaten to death over 'contaminating' garbage bin

A nine-month expectant Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was severely beaten by two upper-caste people, all because she 'contaminated' a garbage bin by touching it, killing her and her unborn child.
www-deccanherald-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-deccanherald-com.cdn.ampproject.org
 
AgnosticIndian

El Sidd said:
The prime motivation of smugglers seem to be the mutli billion dollar export industry. One of the largest exporters of Beef, India must be hell and Indians must be on a highway to hell as per the court official.
Right. Hopefully that gets shut down soon enough. I'm sure someone is working on it.
 
AgnosticIndian

El Sidd said:
The industry is expected to grow beyond the 5% share it has in the world currently. It's not like ivory trade which stopped due to Tuskers becoming incredibly rare.
Hopefully the trend will reverse. Evil cannot continue indefinitely, you know. As somebody once said, andhera chhatega, suraj niklega, kamal khilega :).

Is the Hindi/Urdu word for smuggler (taskar) based on the English "tusker" you used? Intresting bit of trivia if correct.
 
Sam6536

El Sidd said:
Current Indian national animal, the tiger is not only enroute to extinction but to hell as well.
Do you know the world's largest population of tigers is in India?
There was a time when they were endangered but due to successful government policies their numbers have been repopulated.
We even imported some cheetah's from South Africa (Asiatic cheetah is extinct) given India's geographic location adn biodiversity you can find almost all types of animals here.
El Sidd said:
The court official doesn't believe in concept of rebirth as well, one of the main tenants of the frequently practiced religion in India.
Hinduism is not a one note religion, there are different schools of thought and all of them is accepted. Moksha (release from cycle of birth and death) is said to be the ultimate thing for some but some believe in living materialistically. Hinduism is a way of life more than a religion. Every region in India will have different customs or application of a said custom.
 

