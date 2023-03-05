Anyone Who Kills Cow Would Rot in Hell: Allahabad High Court (India)

Being interested in surrounding issues is also important part of any case, and certainly so in India. During the decriminalisation of homosexuality judgement, the court had to also be intrested in religious and cultural aspects of the phenomena, and only took the decision after due consideration of it, along with person rights and so on.



Hell might not exist, but certainly people have a right to condemn those who act egregiously to it. I take issue also with the doglapan of it all—people have no issue crying murder for the pets they love (such as dogs for Americans), but are concerned with human supremacy if the one being killed is not liked by them. The issue is bigger than mere smuggling—anyone mercilessly killing, and exploiting non-human animals is condemnable, and condemned.