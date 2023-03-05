Anyone Who Kills Cow Would Rot in Hell: Allahabad High Court (India)

Yes, spare the cow, kill a Dalit instead.
Cow will provide gobar that will protect Indians from a nuclear attack by Pakistan.
Being interested in surrounding issues is also important part of any case, and certainly so in India. During the decriminalisation of homosexuality judgement, the court had to also be intrested in religious and cultural aspects of the phenomena, and only took the decision after due consideration of it, along with person rights and so on.due application of law on smuggling.
Hell might not exist, but certainly people have a right to condemn those who act egregiously to it. I take issue also with the doglapan of it all—people have no issue crying murder for the pets they love (such as dogs for Americans), but are concerned with human supremacy if the one being killed is not liked by them. The issue is bigger than mere smuggling—anyone mercilessly killing, and exploiting non-human animals is condemnable, and condemned.
High court didn't clear that what would happen to those who would kill muslims
Will they end up in hell or heaven? Or they would just become Prime minister of India??
The prime motivation of smugglers seem to be the mutli billion dollar export industry. One of the largest exporters of Beef, India must be hell and Indians must be on a highway to hell as per the court official.
Right. Hopefully that gets shut down soon enough. I'm sure someone is working on it.
Hopefully the trend will reverse. Evil cannot continue indefinitely, you know. As somebody once said, andhera chhatega, suraj niklega, kamal khilega .The industry is expected to grow beyond the 5% share it has in the world currently. It's not like ivory trade which stopped due to Tuskers becoming incredibly rare.
Do you know the world's largest population of tigers is in India?Current Indian national animal, the tiger is not only enroute to extinction but to hell as well.
Hinduism is not a one note religion, there are different schools of thought and all of them is accepted. Moksha (release from cycle of birth and death) is said to be the ultimate thing for some but some believe in living materialistically. Hinduism is a way of life more than a religion. Every region in India will have different customs or application of a said custom.The court official doesn't believe in concept of rebirth as well, one of the main tenants of the frequently practiced religion in India.