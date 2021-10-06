Anyone watching a Pakistani drama?

Sainthood 101
Jul 24, 2021
When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novels
During those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bits
Long story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airing
Basically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lord
I liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)
Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)
@PakFactor , @Wood, @jamahir ,@jus_chillin , @doorstar , @AgnosticIndian , @SQ8 , @Bilal9 , @LeGenD, @Pak Nationalist
