Anyone watching a Pakistani drama?

When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novelsDuring those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bitsLong story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airingBasically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lordI liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)(teaser)Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)