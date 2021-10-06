What's new

Anyone watching a Pakistani drama?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novels
During those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bits

Long story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airing

Basically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lord

I liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)

(teaser)

Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)

@PakFactor , @Wood, @jamahir ,@jus_chillin , @doorstar , @AgnosticIndian , @SQ8 , @Bilal9 , @LeGenD, @Pak Nationalist
 
SQ8

SQ8

Had to black face him since dark faces normally aren’t acceptable to a racist nation and so never popular . That is the true sad bit.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SQ8 said:
Had to black face him since dark faces normally aren’t acceptable to a racist nation and so never popular . That is the true sad bit.
Yeah I always wondered
Although the actor did an absolutely superb job with his character

But they could have just hired a dark skinned actor

Bollywood used to have this issue but they're definitely moving towards a more progressive Outlook where normal looking dudes can also be stars in thier own right
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

doorstar said:
heard of shorter stature, lower cognitive performance and increased risk factors for disease in later life but black skin is a new one for me
Yeah ngl, it was hella weird but this is part of the story line
Have to just sip this baloney to enjoy the story
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Sainthood 101 said:
When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novels
During those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bits

Long story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airing

Basically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lord

I liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)

(teaser)

Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)

@PakFactor , @Wood, @jamahir ,@jus_chillin , @doorstar , @AgnosticIndian , @SQ8 , @Bilal9 , @LeGenD, @Pak Nationalist
I am not really a drama fan, though I have many friends and family who are avid watchers of ARY and HUM channel, among other Urdu ones from Pakistan. I will ask around...
SQ8 said:
Had to black face him since dark faces normally aren’t acceptable to a racist nation and so never popular . That is the true sad bit.
Same story in whole subcontinent. It is a "dark" quality we all have, we cannot see past the immediate dark skin color.

We have such issues on valuing people for their inner qualities and not just external appearances...
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sainthood 101 said:
When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novels
During those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bits

Long story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airing

Basically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lord

I liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)

(teaser)

Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)

@PakFactor , @Wood, @jamahir ,@jus_chillin , @doorstar , @AgnosticIndian , @SQ8 , @Bilal9 , @LeGenD, @Pak Nationalist
Thanks for the recommendation bro. I'll check it out.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

doorstar said:
my questions:
what is his stature?
is he shown as a retard?

by the way I was mistaken about direct havaldar, it was Andhera Ujala
also his catchphrase was "dah jamaat pass" not "matrak fail"
No he is supposed to be intellectually smart, schoolships etc

But society is constantly beating down on him as
His parents died at a young age, his immediate family dislike him, he is supposed to be ugly so no female will ever likes him, one-sided love affairs

This made him a meek personality but he has a hunger to get rich, make money where society can look past his "flaws"

This is the story of an outcast in a society trying to achieve something big, his hurdles

(I read the story as it goes deeper you become more hooked, beginning you have to just shove it down your throat for a while)
 
Stopped watching Pakistani dramas ever since they went the Bolly saas bahu route in the early 2000's. Now it's very difficult to tell any two dramas apart since they all follow the same love triangle, saas bahu or abusive spouse formula.

Pakistani dramas used to be realistic and reflected the zeitgeist and socioeconomic and political happenings of their time as the backdrop, i.e. Waris with the storyline of building of Dam diminishing the power of feudal lords.
 
SQ8

SQ8

Bilal9 said:
I am not really a drama fan, though I have many friends and family who are avid watchers of ARY and HUM channel, among other Urdu ones from Pakistan. I will ask around...


Same story in whole subcontinent. It is a "dark" quality we all have, we cannot see past the immediate dark skin color.
Still subjects to the empire.. that is the ugly truth.
We can deny it, pretend that its not the brits.. but then looking up to arabs or turks or other fairer skinned types or try to prove fairer skin through ancestry. But it all stems from the raj that destroyed the subcontinent psychologically and socially through careful planning.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sainthood 101 said:
When I was a young'un my old man would bring me novels
During those times I read up a novel named "Parizaad" but ofcourse now I don't remember it except for some bits

Long story short- I heard they made a drama out of this novel and it's airing

Basically it's about a man born in a very poor family, due to starvation during pregnancy he got dark skinned (I don't know how this sh*$ works seriously- but they gave the actor a black face for it) and how he lives in society, sociol mobility, struggle of a man from lower socio-economic level, international drug lord

I liked it, first 1-2 episodes can be a bit boring but hopefully afterwards it picks up (it has English subtitles)

(teaser)

Tagging whose posting I like but not too sure if it'll match thier tastes (for some of em, I don't think so lol)

@PakFactor , @Wood, @jamahir ,@jus_chillin , @doorstar , @AgnosticIndian , @SQ8 , @Bilal9 , @LeGenD, @Pak Nationalist
I’m actually hooked on this to be honest it’s some what different than the typical mother and daughter in law fighting or one guy and 4 girls chasing him, whereas here the dude gets played and rejected by them all and stuff.

Family only loves you when you have money to throw around. It’s a fact of this world.

It plays well with the emotions and the acting is excellent you actually feel for the character and his struggle as he develops and molds himself.

Through poetry he sets some truths of this world as well.
 
jamahir

jamahir

@Sainthood 101, thanks for the tag. I watched the 11th episode and it looks quite realistic and sensible ( though maybe they should have found a non-drug-lord kind of story ) and I liked the background music too.

Am I right in saying that the drug lord is really a talk show host in real life ? I think he is the one who interviewed an ebullient Swara Bhasker when she visited Pakistan with her friend.

Also, the drug lord wore his cravat the wrong way. The cravat should cover all of the skin under the collar like this :

06930163f516d099da6a31c8f3fac8c3.jpg


51239964.jpg


This vid by Patrick Novotny shows how to wear a cravat without it coming loose during the course of the day / night.
 
Salza

Salza

This is drama is awesome. Just watched its 12th episode yesterday. Paarizad is now set to became a right hand of underworld don played by Nouman Ejaz. With all his shallow personality traits, Paarizad still manages to get attention of so many beautiful woman in the drama :P
 
