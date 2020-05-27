Anyone remember this background music for many PTV dramas of the past

And all these years I used to think that PTV's musicians were very talented due to these mesmerizing musical themes used as background for many PTV dramas. But it turns out they were just smart copycats.The final countdown by Europe was also used a lot
Sorry brother, I don`t remember this music.Just accidentally found it, I remember it used to be background theme of some of PTV dramas that I watched in 80s or 90s. I always thought it was PTV's own production but seems like it was adopted from here.
Chariots of Fire by Vangelis was appropriated by PTV for drama soundtracks?? Blasphemous!Just accidentally found it, I remember it used to be background theme of some of PTV dramas that I watched in 80s or 90s. I always thought it was PTV's own production but seems like it was adopted from here.
AhahahahahaChariots of Fire by Vangelis was appropriated by PTV for drama soundtracks?? Blasphemous!
I believe that drama was called "Bao Train" from PTV Markaz Lahore. It was used in the end credits.Just accidentally found it, I remember it used to be background theme of some of PTV dramas that I watched in 80s or 90s. I always thought it was PTV's own production but seems like it was adopted from here.
I cant exactly remember which news channel uses it, but something was copied from the bleach anime as wellAlso they stole song from japanese anime naruto in dam fund raising
OMGSorry brother, I don`t remember this music.
But I do remember this background music that I still love because it reminds me my childhood!
I also love this ad:
Oh! I had no idea. But see you have finally found it. And you are welcome!OMG
Bhai Is Waqt Saamne Hote To Qasam Se Geeli Chummi Deta Aap Ko
I Have Been Searching For This All of My Life
Thanks A Lot Bro
Oh! I had no idea. But see you have finally found it. And you are welcome!
I am happy there is someone who also shares the same taste for this music.
I love these both videos and the music it contains.
It is quite nostalgic and pushes me back to my childhood days.
Some of the theme music tracks of Hollywood movies are also legendary like these two,I Like Music With Light Soothing Rhythms Like The Following Ads
It Is Not Just The Music These Ads Give Me Real Nostalgic Goosebumps.Also Because These Were Boom Times and The Hypercompetitive Telecom Sector Was The Biggest Expression of This Boom.
If You Have More Of The Above Kind Of Music Do Let Me Know
Some of the theme music tracks of Hollywood movies are also legendary like these two,
We have a member here with ID @lastofthepatriots , I think his ID is also inspired from the "The last of the Mohicans".Thanks Buddy Keep em Coming.BTW I Also Like The Braveheart Music Rustic Scottish Bagpipes Really Did It For Me