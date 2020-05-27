What's new

Anyone remember this background music for many PTV dramas of the past

Crusher

Crusher

Just accidentally found it, I remember it used to be background theme of some of PTV dramas that I watched in 80s or 90s. I always thought it was PTV's own production but seems like it was adopted from here.

 
Crusher

Crusher

Smoke said:
The final countdown by Europe was also used a lot
And all these years I used to think that PTV's musicians were very talented due to these mesmerizing musical themes used as background for many PTV dramas. But it turns out they were just smart copycats.
 
I

Ivan

Sorry brother, I don`t remember this music.
But I do remember this background music that I still love because it reminds me my childhood!


I also love this ad:

 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Chariots of Fire by Vangelis was appropriated by PTV for drama soundtracks?? Blasphemous!
 
SABRE

SABRE

I believe that drama was called "Bao Train" from PTV Markaz Lahore. It was used in the end credits.
 
Last edited:
Samlee

Samlee

OMG

Bhai Is Waqt Saamne Hote To Qasam Se Geeli Chummi Deta Aap Ko

I Have Been Searching For This All of My Life:yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo:

Thanks A Lot Bro
 
I

Ivan

Oh! I had no idea. But see you have finally found it. And you are welcome! :-)
I am happy there is someone who also shares the same taste for this music.
I love these both videos and the music it contains.
It is quite nostalgic and pushes me back to my childhood days.:(
 
Samlee

Samlee

I Like Music With Light Soothing Rhythms Like The Following Ads





It Is Not Just The Music These Ads Give Me Real Nostalgic Goosebumps.Also Because These Were Boom Times and The Hypercompetitive Telecom Sector Was The Biggest Expression of This Boom.

If You Have More Of The Above Kind Of Music Do Let Me Know
 
Crusher

Crusher

Some of the theme music tracks of Hollywood movies are also legendary like these two,


 
