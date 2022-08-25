Anyone in Sindh Objecting to KALA Bagh Dam? One more flood One more Year

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Anyone in Sindh Objecting to KALA Bagh Dam?
I will say the thing that will STING , I know every one is planning to do the obvious , donate and
supplies and relief
Real issue is Kala Bagh DAM
South Punjab Flooded
Sindh Under water
Balochistan under water (Communication cut off from rest of country)
India releasing water just like they did in 1971
Where are PPP philosophers ? Who did not wanted to construct KALA Bag DAM?
Aek aur Anti Terrorism FIR (Complaint file ker do PDM)
Great time to visit Niagara falls by Raja Pervaiz (PPP) assembly head
Enjoying boat ride
