Anyone in Sindh Objecting to KALA Bagh Dam? One more flood One more Year

Anyone in Sindh Objecting to KALA Bagh Dam?

I will say the thing that will STING , I know every one is planning to do the obvious , donate and
supplies and relief

Real issue is Kala Bagh DAM


South Punjab Flooded
Sindh Under water
Balochistan under water (Communication cut off from rest of country)


India releasing water just like they did in 1971



Where are PPP philosophers ? Who did not wanted to construct KALA Bag DAM?

Map-of-Kalabagh-Dam.png




Aek aur Anti Terrorism FIR (Complaint file ker do PDM)


Floods1.png



Great time to visit Niagara falls by Raja Pervaiz (PPP) assembly head
rajarental.jpg


Enjoying boat ride
boatride.jpg
 
Last edited:
When its time for an extension everything and everyone falls in line but the real matters of national interest, public, and strategic value always linger under one pretext or another.
 
Now if Oversea Pakistani will help , this will be "Foreign Funding ?!" Kiyon Islamabad Judge


May Allah get rid of these PDM tola , a true IBLIS on society of Pakistan
 
Last edited:
O bhai inhon nay Canada lay kar jana tha parliamentarians ko, warna phir ittehadion ki izzat nhn hoti and they get naraz...according to a very wise 4 star general in our country, and according to many others.
 
During PPP govt 2008-2013,

Pakistan witnessed intense flooding throughout country in 2010:

en.wikipedia.org

2010 Pakistan floods - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

That time Zardari was president and his cabinet was on trip to Europe while country and people were sinking in flood water

www.dawn.com

Zardari criticised over Europe `joy ride` during floods

LONDON, Aug 4 President Asif Ali Zardari was in Britain on Wednesday amid rows over London`s claim that Islamabad...
www.dawn.com

www.theguardian.com

Zardari to visit UK as anger at Cameron boils over in Pakistan

Pakistan premier on official visit to Britain as public back home vent fury at Cameron remarks
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

1661473444108.jpeg


1661473507236.png


1661473559738.png


1661473481916.png


www.unhcr.org

Pakistan: Getting bogged down

Floods that have displaced millions are also blocking relief deliveries to those most in need.
www.unhcr.org www.unhcr.org
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
We need a linked reservoir system like UK. Instead of facing flood every few years. Store the water clean it and use it.
Please google the “Pakistan Flood Control System” a presentation given to WAPDA when the PPP were in charge, after the 2010 floods. It’s a plan that deal with the floods and DOESN’T require the build of a dam at Kalabagh, addressing the neigh-sayers fearing the diversion of water by upstream users.

I’ve been an advocate for this project since first hearing of it, over 10 years ago at this point, and even put in the leg work. I tried to get it delivered to Nawaz Sharif when he was PM and visit New York fir the UN general assembly. I also brought it to IK’s team when IK was the PM and visiting New York for the UN general assembly.
 
Sindh and pasthon politicians would rather see their people drown in water or die due to its shortage than allow kala Bagh dam.
 

