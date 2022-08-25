Anyone in Sindh Objecting to KALA Bagh Dam? One more flood One more Year

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said: We need a linked reservoir system like UK. Instead of facing flood every few years. Store the water clean it and use it. Click to expand...

Please google the “Pakistan Flood Control System” a presentation given to WAPDA when the PPP were in charge, after the 2010 floods. It’s a plan that deal with the floods and DOESN’T require the build of a dam at Kalabagh, addressing the neigh-sayers fearing the diversion of water by upstream users.I’ve been an advocate for this project since first hearing of it, over 10 years ago at this point, and even put in the leg work. I tried to get it delivered to Nawaz Sharif when he was PM and visit New York fir the UN general assembly. I also brought it to IK’s team when IK was the PM and visiting New York for the UN general assembly.