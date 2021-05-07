Anyone heard of kratom?

I just came out of a huge psychosis/delusion and I was thinking it may have been caused by marijuana but I'm wondering if kratom had anything to do with it.Kratom helped me with mood, anxiety, and I was able to function a little normal on kratom.now im just a zinda laash suffering from many illnesses. Atleast on kratom I felt normal and was able to work but my psychosis scares me I wanted to kill people when I was in a psychosis and I don't want to get to that point again.I don't know what to do, stay in my current state and be a burden on my family and remain a zinda laash or try kratom and atleast be able to work to take care of my family and life.