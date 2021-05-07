What's new

Anyone heard of kratom?

I just came out of a huge psychosis/delusion and I was thinking it may have been caused by marijuana but I'm wondering if kratom had anything to do with it.

Kratom helped me with mood, anxiety, and I was able to function a little normal on kratom.

now im just a zinda laash suffering from many illnesses. Atleast on kratom I felt normal and was able to work but my psychosis scares me I wanted to kill people when I was in a psychosis and I don't want to get to that point again.

I don't know what to do, stay in my current state and be a burden on my family and remain a zinda laash or try kratom and atleast be able to work to take care of my family and life.

313ghazi said:
Go see a dotor bro.
In the past 2 years, ever since I went into my first psychosis due to taking psychedelics(shrooms) I have been to many psychiatrists but nothing has helped. Only kratom made me feel like a normal person and gave me energy to do things. I'm currently taking antipsychotics and mood stabilizers but they're not helping me much.
 
I use Kratom to boost energy, when i am getting 3 to 4 hour sleep because of work.. its a miracle monster stimulant and has been used for ages and allowed in USA
 
@Raja420, sincere advise : throw your dog into a river and then join a progressive group that works for the welfare of the poor and the oppressed including the females. Devoting intellect and time to such work will vanish your zinda laash state and make you feel liberated and useful to humanity.
 
