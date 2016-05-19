Is anyone going to get the upcoming Nvidia 3000 series?
I am planning to get a 3090 card. And upgrade my PC cooling to custom water-cooled. what do you guys think?
My PC specs now:
- Gigabyte Aorus master x570
- AMD Ryzen 3900x
- G.Skill Trident Z Neo 64GB (4x16GB) 3600MHz CL16 DDR4
- Corsair RM850x Gold 850W Power Supply
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R ARGB AIO CPU Cooler
- Cooler Master MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm Fan
- Samsung 970 Evo plus Nvme M.2 1TB SSD
- Seagate FireCuda 2TB