Anyone going to get the upcoming Nvidia 3000 series?

srshkmr

srshkmr

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2013
1,141
-1
904
Country
India
Location
Australia
Is anyone going to get the upcoming Nvidia 3000 series?

I am planning to get a 3090 card. And upgrade my PC cooling to custom water-cooled. what do you guys think?

My PC specs now:

  1. Gigabyte Aorus master x570
  2. AMD Ryzen 3900x
  3. G.Skill Trident Z Neo 64GB (4x16GB) 3600MHz CL16 DDR4
  4. Corsair RM850x Gold 850W Power Supply
  5. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R ARGB AIO CPU Cooler
  6. Cooler Master MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm Fan
  7. Samsung 970 Evo plus Nvme M.2 1TB SSD
  8. Seagate FireCuda 2TB


www.nvidia.com

NVIDIA GeForce Ultimate Countdown

A GeForce Special Event you don't want to miss.
www.nvidia.com
 
