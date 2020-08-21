Anyone from Cairo / Egypt here? I have a question

So here is my question, in december my girlfriend and i will visit for one week Cairo. We want visit the pyramides at Giza, Saqqara, Meidum and Abusir. One day we visit also the Museum in Cairo and if its opened then, the GEM. We have a tour guide organized and i want to know, is the MArriot Mena House at Giza a good hotel? I got many good ratings and appears to be right next to the pyramides but i guess its better to hear what people from Cairo say.



Since we have a personal guide he will drive us to evry place from there. But how far is it from airport to the hotel? And what else should we care for?