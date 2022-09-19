What's new

Anyone following the heavy fighting between Tajikistan and krygzstan?

100s have been reported killed last few days. Now they are rolling in heavy weapons rather than the usual sporadic gunfire.
 
Russia & Ukraine
Seems like the entire ex-soviets are exploding

Then you have
Turkey & Greece tension
Morocco & Algeria tension

GCC & Iran
Saudi & Yemen

The whole world is going to hell in a hand basket
 
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire holds up after border fighting​

BISHKEK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major combat incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire they agreed after intense fighting on Friday remained in effect despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.'


Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire holds up after border fighting

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major combat incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire they agreed after intense fighting on Friday remained in effect despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.
Emomalii Rahmon the Tajikistan president is one of my least favourite politicians in the region all tho his not at fault here nor is the Kyrgyzstan president but rather some peasants on the border regions
 

