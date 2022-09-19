Anyone following the heavy fighting between Tajikistan and krygzstan?

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire holds up after border fighting​

BISHKEK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major combat incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire they agreed after intense fighting on Friday remained in effect despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.