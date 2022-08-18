What's new

Anyone else?

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,476
-20
19,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Anyone else getting this annoying drop down bar/ad on PDF?

I mainly browse pdf on an iPhone and this fucking ad is intolerable...


@WebMaster

I know you gotta make your shekels but at least make the ads non intrusive.


Thanks, now hurry up and fix.

Bump bump. @Jango

Talk to your boy. I’ve had to press the up arrow ⬆️ On this gay azz google ad 4 times while just typing out this post.
 
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,348
20
24,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I see no ads showing

It’s working fine

My advise is to use DuckDuckGo browser if you want your history not be saved in your iPhone and later you see those annoying ads

I rarely use Safari under exceptional circumstances otherwise DuckDuckGo does the job for me
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,476
-20
19,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hyde said:
I see no ads showing

It’s working fine

My advise is to use DuckDuckGo browser if you want your history not be saved in your iPhone and later you see those annoying ads

I rarely use Safari under exceptional circumstances otherwise DuckDuckGo does the job for me
Click to expand...

I was gonna use ad blocker but I don’t want to deprive webby’s kids of pampers. I guess I’ll download that browser.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Apple unveils first budget 5G iPhone
Replies
3
Views
362
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'No one dares interfere with my work': CJP Gulzar rubbishes allegation of judiciary being under pressure
Replies
3
Views
625
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Ahmet Pasha
Intermarriage of Gaming, Cryptocurrency and Investment: Metaverse and Decentraland
Replies
11
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD
muhammadhafeezmalik
Names of judges suggested by CJP rejected
2 3
Replies
41
Views
812
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
D
After Muslims, India's Christians the new target of right wing
Replies
6
Views
279
Goritoes
Goritoes

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom