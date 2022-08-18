lastofthepatriots
ELITE MEMBER
- Aug 16, 2015
- 9,476
- -20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Anyone else getting this annoying drop down bar/ad on PDF?
I mainly browse pdf on an iPhone and this fucking ad is intolerable...
@WebMaster
I know you gotta make your shekels but at least make the ads non intrusive.
Thanks, now hurry up and fix.
Bump bump. @Jango
Talk to your boy. I’ve had to press the up arrow On this gay azz google ad 4 times while just typing out this post.
I mainly browse pdf on an iPhone and this fucking ad is intolerable...
@WebMaster
I know you gotta make your shekels but at least make the ads non intrusive.
Thanks, now hurry up and fix.
Bump bump. @Jango
Talk to your boy. I’ve had to press the up arrow On this gay azz google ad 4 times while just typing out this post.