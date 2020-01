Anyone caught with book comparing Modi to Shivaji will face dire consequences: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and a BJP MP have criticised a book written by a BJP leader that compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"bootlickers" to appease the prime minister.

"Today, the comparison is with Shivaji Maharaj. Tomorrow, in Rajasthan, it might be with Maharana Pratap. It is part of the BJP-RSS agenda to erase the history of great icons," Jagtap alleged.