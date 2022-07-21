Anybody good with electronic appliances?

lastofthepatriots
I got a bunch of houseflies in my house so I pulled out my bug zapper.
The zapper killed a few flies but one of them seemed to stick to the electric grill and started to burn up and smoke. It smelled like hair burning.
I want to kill these flies but I don’t want to leave it on and set my house on fire.
Is the burning of the fly normal?
