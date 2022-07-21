What's new

Anybody good with electronic appliances?

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,648
-19
19,587
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I got a bunch of houseflies in my house so I pulled out my bug zapper.

The zapper killed a few flies but one of them seemed to stick to the electric grill and started to burn up and smoke. It smelled like hair burning.

I want to kill these flies but I don’t want to leave it on and set my house on fire.

Is the burning of the fly normal?
 
Sort by date Sort by votes
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,322
-1
4,241
Country
United States
Location
United States
lastofthepatriots said:
I got a bunch of houseflies in my house so I pulled out my bug zapper.

The zapper killed a few flies but one of them seemed to stick to the electric grill and started to burn up and smoke. It smelled like hair burning.

I want to kill these flies but I don’t want to leave it on and set my house on fire.

Is the burning of the fly normal?
Click to expand...
Its normal. Keep the zapper away from anything flammable and you be fine.
 
Upvote 0
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,822
3
7,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
lastofthepatriots said:
I got a bunch of houseflies in my house so I pulled out my bug zapper.

The zapper killed a few flies but one of them seemed to stick to the electric grill and started to burn up and smoke. It smelled like hair burning.

I want to kill these flies but I don’t want to leave it on and set my house on fire.

Is the burning of the fly normal?
Click to expand...
if cannot be scrapped, the fly will burn out. it is a 'limited' fuel. The heavy fats and proteins will take time to completely burn into coal/carbon and then ash etc. So smell will continue.
 
Upvote 0
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,648
-19
19,587
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oldman1 said:
Its normal. Keep the zapper away from anything flammable and you be fine.
Click to expand...

So it’s normal? I saw the fly burn up with like a literal orange flame.

Goenitz said:
if cannot be scrapped, the fly will burn out. it is a 'limited' fuel. The heavy fats and proteins will take time to completely burn into coal/carbon etc. So smell will continue.
Click to expand...

Acha yaar kaam di gaal daas. Kaar nu aag te ne laag jani?
 
Upvote 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
  • Poll
First Aid
Replies
2
Views
116
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
SLY
  • Article
Americans Are Flying to Israel to Displace Palestinians
2
Replies
20
Views
696
Englishman
Englishman
Vanguard One
Only a 'monster' would attack a mall, Ukrainian survivor says
Replies
11
Views
479
xyxmt
X
SLY
50 STORIES OF PALESTINIAN LIFE UNDER OCCUPATION
2
Replies
22
Views
423
SLY
SLY
dBSPL
July 25, 1943, First day of Operation Gomorrah: Complete destruction of Hamburg together with its civilians
Replies
0
Views
288
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom