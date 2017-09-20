Any Web Designer looking for a Job? Or a Freelancer?

HannibalBarca said: Just my take on it... even though I think you already know it...

Do not chose upon "Origin"... But upon "skill".

That's I believe to be the best thing that could happen for a country dev.

BHarwana said: I am a web designer and developer but I do it as a side work and cannot move to Dubai because of my farming back home but can help you online.

0xDEADBEEF said: Living i UAE and currently working as Application Developer but previously in Pakistan i have worked on web platform.

baqai said: i can freelance, i am more into designing than developing, have had hands on experience with word press, was leading the revamp, restructure and design behind PPPP website during current 2018 elections

That's what I've been doing mate.Currently I'm employing 4 indians and a couple of Filipinos in my department.Just trying to reach more people from my country here as I usually don't see them on other recruiting platforms.Online will do. But I'm looking for a very specific skillset.Do you have any online profile I can look at or will like sending over a CV just to understand what you have done previously.And just for curiosity, where do you do your farming though? Which area are you located at?Application developers get paid pretty good compared to web dev/designers. So I'm sure you're getting a fine salary in your current position. Are you?Same for you mate, any profile I can look at?But you restructured and designed PPP's website...damn here comes bias in my mindJust kidding lol