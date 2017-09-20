What's new

Any Web Designer looking for a Job? Or a Freelancer?

War Thunder

War Thunder

Mar 12, 2013
I'm hiring a Web Designer with some experience preferably and basic knowledge of on page SEO. (Job Location Business Bay, Dubai).
Also looking for a freelancer with similar expertise.

Freshers can also apply provided they carry and can demonstrate knowledge and skill required for the work.

Should be able to work with WordPress, modify themes, code plugins if required, and create unique design layouts.
Creativity is very important for this role.

Both genders will be considered.

Good skills with English will also be preferred.


Respond here and I'll tell you what to do and how to reach me.
If you know any relative or anyone who can benefit, relay it to them.




@mods
I'm trying to give more chances to my country men and women, following discussions in https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paki...ns-ideas-pour-in.618223/page-16#post-11454632

So if this is not the relevant section then please move to the right one.
 
HannibalBarca

HannibalBarca

Jan 4, 2017
Just my take on it... even though I think you already know it...
Do not chose upon "Origin"... But upon "skill".
That's I believe to be the best thing that could happen for a country dev.
 
war&peace

war&peace

Aug 12, 2015
War Thunder said:
What kind of business are you into?

And the webs designers you know, are they available on an online freelancing platform or you know them directly?
We are into enterprise security systems though we also have solutions for small businesses & working on for private or home systems as well. We have our own core teams of developers & designers in Atlanta, Stockholm and Munich but we outsource a lot of non-critical work to Pakistan and other countries. The guys I'm talking about are working in a software house in Pakistan so they normally don't need to do freelancing but I've personal contact with them and they did a very good job so we normally give them the work without going on to internet hunting for freelancers.
 
Last edited:
baqai

baqai

Sep 28, 2006
i can freelance, i am more into designing than developing, have had hands on experience with word press, was leading the revamp, restructure and design behind PPPP website during current 2018 elections
 
BHarwana

BHarwana

Sep 24, 2016
I am a web designer and developer but I do it as a side work and cannot move to Dubai because of my farming back home but can help you online.
 
0xDEADBEEF

0xDEADBEEF

Feb 28, 2019
Living i UAE and currently working as Application Developer but previously in Pakistan i have worked on web platform.
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

Mar 12, 2013
HannibalBarca said:
Just my take on it... even though I think you already know it...
Do not chose upon "Origin"... But upon "skill".
That's I believe to be the best thing that could happen for a country dev.
That's what I've been doing mate.
Currently I'm employing 4 indians and a couple of Filipinos in my department.
Just trying to reach more people from my country here as I usually don't see them on other recruiting platforms.

BHarwana said:
I am a web designer and developer but I do it as a side work and cannot move to Dubai because of my farming back home but can help you online.
Online will do. But I'm looking for a very specific skillset.
Do you have any online profile I can look at or will like sending over a CV just to understand what you have done previously.


And just for curiosity, where do you do your farming though? Which area are you located at?

0xDEADBEEF said:
Living i UAE and currently working as Application Developer but previously in Pakistan i have worked on web platform.
Application developers get paid pretty good compared to web dev/designers. So I'm sure you're getting a fine salary in your current position. Are you?

baqai said:
i can freelance, i am more into designing than developing, have had hands on experience with word press, was leading the revamp, restructure and design behind PPPP website during current 2018 elections
Same for you mate, any profile I can look at?

But you restructured and designed PPP's website...damn here comes bias in my mind :P
Just kidding lol
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
baqai said:
i can freelance, i am more into designing than developing, have had hands on experience with word press, was leading the revamp, restructure and design behind PPPP website during current 2018 elections
You did the PeePeePee website... You just made some Haram money building something for those corrupt SOBs. :)
 
Counter-Errorist

Counter-Errorist

Oct 29, 2009
War Thunder said:
That's what I've been doing mate.
Currently I'm employing 4 indians and a couple of Filipinos in my department.
Just trying to reach more people from my country here as I usually don't see them on other recruiting platforms.



Online will do. But I'm looking for a very specific skillset.
Do you have any online profile I can look at or will like sending over a CV just to understand what you have done previously.


And just for curiosity, where do you do your farming though? Which area are you located at?




Application developers get paid pretty good compared to web dev/designers. So I'm sure you're getting a fine salary in your current position. Are you?




Same for you mate, any profile I can look at?

But you restructured and designed PPP's website...damn here comes bias in my mind :P
Just kidding lol
Good on you! I managed to replace an Indian team and an American manager at the company I work for with our team in Lahore. It's a silent war that very few of us bother to fight.
 
baqai

baqai

Sep 28, 2006
among other things i was their technical head behind the 2018 hologram campaign for Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it's all in a day's work ... as long as it's feeding my kids :)
Clutch said:
You did the PeePeePee website... You just made some Haram money building something for those corrupt SOBs. :)
I worked nearly 16 hours a day during the project, i despise all political parties but work is work, i closely got to see how a political party operates during and near election and got to see behind the scene, invaluable experience. I wouldn't call it Haram Money
 
BHarwana

BHarwana

Sep 24, 2016
War Thunder said:
Online will do. But I'm looking for a very specific skillset.
Do you have any online profile I can look at or will like sending over a CV just to understand what you have done previously.


And just for curiosity, where do you do your farming though? Which area are you located at?
Jhang.

Cannot give info in open forum
 
