FLAC is a good hi rez format.. DSD is even better.



Speaking for myself, it's not that I feel that vinyl is necessarily superior to digital audio.



It's that it's different. There's just something about the warmth of analog that digital format just can't touch. (For me at least)



Some days depending on my mood, I'll hook up my USB DAC and enjoy high-res formats.



Other times, I will put the needle to the record and get lost in a warm analog universe.

