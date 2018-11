I am Looking to buy a DSLR Camera .. but my budget is under 200,000 Pkr , around 1600$ ..I have been looking into only Nikon and Canon because i am not sure about other brands . here are some of the models i have been looking into :1) Nikon D750 with Sigma 24-105 mm lens2) Nikon D610 similar lens3) Canon 5D mark III4) Canon 6D mark II ( a bit above my budget )5) Nikon D810 ( pretty much above my Budget )