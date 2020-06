This question has long bothered me. Whenever I Google for "Pakistan News", these are the results I get. 99% Bharti propaganda. No matter which day, time, week of the year.Have a look at the pictures too, they make sure they have the worst picture available most of the time along with the title of article.Is it due to Google ceo being a Bharti pushing for a bad image of Pakistan along with its Kumar, kutty, patel, etc experts?Is there a solution to this?I hardly ever click to read Bharti articles, so why is it showing, whether it's my personal cell phone, tablet, laptop or my office laptop or desktop.Why Pakistani papers don't have that level of presence on Pakistan issues. How will pakistan counter info war which is a larger part of 5th gen warfare when its sites can't even present its image or write on its issues, creating propaganda on Bharti issues seem distant dream for now.I intentionally posted this thread in "strategic affairs" section because to me Bharti destruction of Pakistan's image by using doctored propaganda is against Pakistan's interests.