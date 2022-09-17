What's new

Any Pakistani vegetarians here ?

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Curious, are there any here ? I know a couple of Muslim people who went veg, and a lot of other Hindu/Sikh etc people who also stopped eating meat etc after a lifetime of being foodies etc.

Here in India, among Hindus, spl during navatra.. a lot of people go full dallkhor, some go the extra step and will only eat food prepared in a certain way using these ingredients (my mum being one of them)

I understand during the Islamic rozas, a lot of people stick to a very austere diet too.

So, is there a rare vegetarian Pakistani here ?
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Vegetarians...

What the hell is that?!!
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Every now and then when I find myself eating too much meat or generally over eating - I go vegetarian for a week. I do it to reset my body and its desires.

I think everyone should have 2 days a week at least without meat.
 

