Any one from Florida ?

Goritoes

Goritoes

Hey Guys, Got a job Offer from Saint Petersburg Florida, I was wondering anyone on here lives or Lived in Florida? I visited Tampa around 3 weeks ago, but I couldn't see the whole of it as it was very limited days visit. How is the Standard of living there ? cost of living (compared to SC) ? Weather ? Muslim community ? Pakistani community ?

@KAL-EL @Meengla @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @SQ8 @HAIDER @GumNaam @Sainthood 101
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

@Qutb-ud-din-Aibak is from Florida I believe or he mentioned it few times
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

I went to Tempa its nice, peaceful. Seniors living. Not very expensive for me. But here is litte calculator, which can help you .

Cost of Living in St. Petersburg, FL | PayScale

St. Petersburg, Florida’s cost of living is 7% lower than the national average. Compare cost of living in St. Petersburg with factors like salaries, housing expenses, groceries, utilities and more.
www.payscale.com www.payscale.com
 

