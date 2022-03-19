Any one from Florida ?

Hey Guys, Got a job Offer from Saint Petersburg Florida, I was wondering anyone on here lives or Lived in Florida? I visited Tampa around 3 weeks ago, but I couldn't see the whole of it as it was very limited days visit. How is the Standard of living there ? cost of living (compared to SC) ? Weather ? Muslim community ? Pakistani community ?
@KAL-EL @Meengla @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @SQ8 @HAIDER @GumNaam @Sainthood 101
