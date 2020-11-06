What's new

Any news about the resumption of new jobs in army medical corps after Corona crisis suspension

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2020
116
0
267
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Many people question when the new Army Medical Corps jobs, which were suspended due to the Corona crisis, will resume. Will any friend or senior from the Army medical corps tell us when the new jobs ( application/process) for MBBS and BDS, doctors and dental doctors are going to be start again in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps which was postponed due to Corona crisis? What is the next possible schedule of dental surgeon job especially for BDS?

All websites regarding Armed Forces Jobs are silent in this regard. That is why we have need to ask this question on this prime forum
 
