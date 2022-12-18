Any lawyers on this forum

SHAH BAAZ said: I had a date for my case on Jan 10 but today suddenly I received a summon for case 382/506 for the 20th of this month. I'm out on bail and I'm really worried. Why do you think they summoned me so soon? Click to expand...

I was a cop in the US and my wife is a lawyer in Sweden and Oz.It's not abnormal to have you summon before the court date. Usually it's either witness thing or simply an issue to whether or not to continue the indictment (If that is a criminal case summon) or bail.I am not going to ask what you did or the detail of the case (to keep it neutral as I am NOT offering either my or my wife professional advise) But want to know if the summon is done on behalf of the state or the DA? That will tell you a lot.