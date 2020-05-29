Any Gym goers or Bodybuilders in this forum

Buddhistforlife
I brought a Pull Up bar and I want to know if any body here workout at home due to corona virus?
I do. Been badly effected with my gym closed down. It's not the same at home though.
I used to go regularly but stopped since I hurt my wrist and it still hasn't healed. What is it that you want to know?
I used to go regularly but stopped since I hurt my wrist and it still hasn't healed. What is it that you want to know?
I do not think I am qualified to answer that but here is what I think: Every body is somewhat asymmetrical to begin with. If it is safe for you to do weigths considering your past injury, I think you should just go ahead and do them. If then you notice too much of a difference on 1 side, you can always stop or make adjustments to your work out to even things out.
I broke my elbow and have 2 screws in it. For the rest of my life, my one arm is going to be twisted for around 15 degrees.
Question is, if I join gym and strat chest and shoulders exercises, wouldn't my body be built in asymmetric way? How to avoid that? Hmm... anybody??
calisthenics!
I've been doing HIIT - Tony Horton. Just need some resistance bands and a yoga mat and you are good to go. I managed to get a 6lb medicine ball and ankle weights and that makes the routines tougher.
I have some equipemt at home but I miss the atmosphere and other like minded people who care about their bodies. I found the gym to be a level. From whatever class or nationality you come we all share this fanatic need for physical fitness and addiction to pain mixed with competitive spirit. I had Poles, Estonians, Sikhs, Iranian, Arab etcCan't wait till the gyms open, don't have any gym equipment at home.
Suggest you join a gym and hire professional physical trainer. The right trainer will do wonders and if it is female more than even wonders .....
I broke my elbow and have 2 screws in it. For the rest of my life, my one arm is going to be twisted for around 15 degrees.
Question is, if I join gym and strat chest and shoulders exercises, wouldn't my body be built in asymmetric way? How to avoid that? Hmm... anybody??
My gym is closed since March. I bought a pull up bar. I do some 100 push ups, 50 pull ups and 50 squats everyday. I don't think I can't go to gym this year. Things are not good here.