Any Gym goers or Bodybuilders in this forum

Valar. said: And this is what brings my question.



I broke my elbow and have 2 screws in it. For the rest of my life, my one arm is going to be twisted for around 15 degrees.



Question is, if I join gym and strat chest and shoulders exercises, wouldn't my body be built in asymmetric way? How to avoid that? Hmm... anybody?? Click to expand...

I do not think I am qualified to answer that but here is what I think: Every body is somewhat asymmetrical to begin with. If it is safe for you to do weigths considering your past injury, I think you should just go ahead and do them. If then you notice too much of a difference on 1 side, you can always stop or make adjustments to your work out to even things out.