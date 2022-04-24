Any conspiracy against Pakistan to be dealt with iron hands, crushed : DG ISPR

Dalit said: This whole episode reminds me of the Moor's in Spain. They burnt their boats when they arrived in Spain to conquer. They eventually left disgraced once they lost the plot and became spoilt and greedy. They had it all, but lost everything.



A bad feeling tells me that something similar is about to happen in Pakistan. This is what happens when the good transform into something terrible and ugly. Click to expand...

Actually they were never good. Only thing is they had painted a good picture with blood of oir Martyrs over there meddling in foreign policy , politics and corruption. Now that veil is coming off due to information age. Now The daily Spilling blood of our jawans is not defending them. Rather making public more angry and question them.They are like that right from General Ayub khan who sold vital Pakistani Rivers for dollars from World bank , Rediculed Fatima Jinnah , Messed up East Pakistan to Zia ul Haq who completely destroyed Pakistani Society and political culture to Musharraf who destroyed Pakistani Economy and pushed it into import subsodized rent seekers and to Bajwa who ousted The most popular public politician in the history of Pakistan after Sheikh Mujib and Zulfiqar ali Bhutto.If People still dont see it then what can i say