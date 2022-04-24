What's new

Any conspiracy against Pakistan to be dealt with iron hands, crushed : DG ISPR

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that the intelligence agencies are working efficiently against the threats and conspiracies, ARY News reported.

The armed forces have aimed to foil any kind of conspiracy and defend the country from the security threats. Babar Iftikhar said that the armed forces will never let the conspiracy against Pakistan successful.

He said that the intelligence agencies and other military institutions are on vigilant and working efficiently against the threats and conspiracies.

Intelligence agencies working against threats, conspiracies: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that the intelligence agencies
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518124497357967360

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517954175576989699
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
LOL These generals live in a different universe. They participated actively in a conspiracy to overthrow a sitting government. So much for caring for Pakistan. Now they are worried about conspiracies against themselves. It is all a corrupt gang. It is all the same everywhere.

They all pretend to care for Pakistan. In reality it is only personal greed.
 
P

Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
The statement should be..

' Anyone who doesn't comply with the American directives' would be made an example of.

Mulk bech dya, izzat aur gherat neelam kardi.

Did this clown also gave updates about stock market and dollar rate?
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
This whole episode reminds me of the Moor's in Spain. They burnt their boats when they arrived in Spain to conquer. They eventually left disgraced once they lost the plot and became spoilt and greedy. They had it all, but lost everything.

A bad feeling tells me that something similar is about to happen in Pakistan. This is what happens when the good transform into something terrible and ugly.
 
W

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
Mugen said:
These idiots need to shut up, they are only doing more harm... at this point I am thinking if the top brass is retarded.
Agreed. The more they open their mouth, the deeper they dig themselves.

It's like a kid with chocolate all over his mouth denying he ate it.
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

Oct 26, 2009
Dalit said:
This whole episode reminds me of the Moor's in Spain. They burnt their boats when they arrived in Spain to conquer. They eventually left disgraced once they lost the plot and became spoilt and greedy. They had it all, but lost everything.

A bad feeling tells me that something similar is about to happen in Pakistan. This is what happens when the good transform into something terrible and ugly.
Actually they were never good. Only thing is they had painted a good picture with blood of oir Martyrs over there meddling in foreign policy , politics and corruption. Now that veil is coming off due to information age. Now The daily Spilling blood of our jawans is not defending them. Rather making public more angry and question them.
They are like that right from General Ayub khan who sold vital Pakistani Rivers for dollars from World bank , Rediculed Fatima Jinnah , Messed up East Pakistan to Zia ul Haq who completely destroyed Pakistani Society and political culture to Musharraf who destroyed Pakistani Economy and pushed it into import subsodized rent seekers and to Bajwa who ousted The most popular public politician in the history of Pakistan after Sheikh Mujib and Zulfiqar ali Bhutto.
If People still dont see it then what can i say
 

