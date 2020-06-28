/ Register

  Sunday, June 28, 2020

Anxiety in Kashmir as govt. orders stocking up of LPG for two months, seeks school buildings for sec

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Laozi, Jun 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM.

  Jun 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM
    Laozi

    Laozi SENIOR MEMBER

    Anxiety in Kashmir as govt. orders stocking up of LPG for two months, seeks school buildings for security forces
    [​IMG]
    Vehicles carrying official documents move towards Kashmir on the Jammu-Kashmir national highway, near Jammu on June 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

    Ahead of the operation Balakot inside Pakistan in February last year and the revocation of J&K’s special status in August last year, the government issued a slew of similar orders

    Two separate government orders on stocking up of LPG cylinders for two months in the Kashmir valley and on vacating of school buildings for the security forces in Ganderbal, adjoining Kargil, has triggered a fresh wave of anxiety among the locals, in the wake of India-China face-off.

    Described as a “most urgent matter”, an Adviser to Lt. Governor G.C. Murmu has passed directions in a meeting on June 23, “to ensure sufficient stocks of the LPG in the Valley as the supply gets affected due to closure of the National Highway on account of landslips”.

    According to an order passed by the Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers, the oil companies should make adequate stocks of LPG that can last up to two months at bottling plants as well as godowns.

    It is for the first time that the administration has decided to stock up LPG cylinders at the peak of summer. Usually, such exercises are carried out in October-November when the harsh spell of winter would start in the Kashmir valley and affect the traffic on the highways.

    In a separate order, the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, has requested 16 educational institutes in the district, including ITI buildings, middle and higher secondary schools be vacated. “In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, these educational centres be made available for accommodation of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies,” the order reads.

    Such build-up assumes significance as the coming yatra is likely to be a low-key affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, Ganderbal is adjoining Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where India and China are engaged in a face-off over the Line of Actual Control.

    The anxiety among the people is palpable. “We hear the jets hovering in the skies on a daily basis for many weeks now. Similar orders were issued in February and August last year. There is a foreboding again in the Valley,” said Nazeer Ahmad, a resident of Hawal.

    The degree of anxiety is even higher compared to the two previous episodes witnessed the last year. Ahead of the operation Balakot inside Pakistan in February last year and the revocation of J&K’s special status in August last year, the government issued a slew of similar orders.

    https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...dings-for-security-forces/article31937919.ece
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM
    aryadravida

    aryadravida FULL MEMBER

    India should not go to war...we should let go of that barren mountain region...our economy is in a bad condition...Modi loves taking risks....but this is not worth it...let us first grow economically and militarily and can make an attempt of recapturing that hill some 10 or 15 years later when we could afford a war...there are also some wolves lurking to hit india in case india goes to war with china.
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    The supply lines are dead
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter ELITE MEMBER

    What can happen? No False Flag yet and No Future Indian-Chinese confrontation happened
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Yours BUZDIL, you don't have the guts


    Pakistan is 7 times smaller in population
    3 and a half times smaller in land mass

    But after India tried to be stupid after Pulwama
    Pakistan gave the threat within hours we had sent 24 jets on a bombing run, hitting multiple military targets in BROAD DAYLIGHT
    We shot down a Indian jet
    And in panic India shoots down its own helicopter



    It takes guts



    You Indians are darpok people, your happiest when it's 20 of you surrounding a single man

    China came
    They took land
    They beat your soldiers to death
    They tortured your CO to DEATH
    They took multiple Indian hostages including majors and Colonel and officers
    They are building fortifications on their newly conquered territory

    Surrender Modi refuses to accept that Chinese even came

    By this time Pakistan would have already attacked days ago


    There is ABSOLUTELY no point in the Indian bragging or Bollywood fantasy, or India will take Azad Kashmir blah blah blah
    When India so shamelessly shows itself to be a dickless transvestite

    You will get more respect by attacking and losing THEN THIS
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM
    jk007

    jk007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    while I agree that India Should try to avoid war, India should not china change LAC without a fight.
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter ELITE MEMBER

  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:22 PM
    jk007

    jk007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    You are correct.

    Not responding will embolden India's enemies.
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon FULL MEMBER

  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:24 PM
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter ELITE MEMBER

    Won't this time after what happened on 27th Feb
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    It's more than that

    Not responding will indeed embolden India's enemies

    But trying to bullshit your way through it by claiming victory and making up a narrative that nationalistic Indians will parrot like destroyed F16s or 100 Chinese dead makes you a joke


    It's bad enough on twitter or social media, but you actually think general's sitting in the Pentagon, Whitehall, Islamabad or anywhere else are convinced
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:31 PM
    Jackdaws

    Jackdaws ELITE MEMBER

    Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst. I doubt India will go on the offensive. But both sides are building up forces, ammo. It would be foolish to not be prepared. The contest so far has been limited to areas where both sides patrol - pretty much the no man's land. Chinese probably wanted to get even after Dokhlam and what better time than now?
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM
    RedHulk

    RedHulk FULL MEMBER

    India should call back its forces from Kashmir every one will be happy and friendly. :woot:
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM
    jk007

    jk007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    "
    The poster who asked not to go to war is saying "let india wait and fight another day". That is just an idea.

    But I do believe this is great provocation. China must go back to pre-April status quo......
     
  Jun 28, 2020 at 7:34 PM
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    You are a Deshdrohi.

    And talking like RaGa...
     
