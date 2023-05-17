Anwar Maqsood Shocking Speech | Imran Khan | Shahbaz Sharif

Enough with this 75 year bs.



Post independence, almost all third world countries have experienced multiple periods of army rule. India is one notable exception and India is not a model by any means notwithstanding what gora lovers tell you. SL also escaped army rule and SL is not a shining example either. SL has experienced longterm ethnic violence and has turned into an economic basket-case while not having to deal with a large sized bully neighbor which never accepted its creation. And having Afghanistan is a neighbour whole different story.



Nor has Pakistani dharti been blessed with benign and resourceful ruling class. Before goras took control, heartland of Pakistan was controlled by the sikhs. Muslims power in North India was finished before the Raj took control and introduced a weak form of democracy. Even then, there was no desire among the ruling classes to get rid of hindu yoke which was the likely outcome when the Raj was ending.



Hitler's invasion of Poland gave Jinnah an opening. Overriding the local elite, Jinnah went to awam and as a result we have Pakistan. Given the history, there is no basis to claim that civilians would have turned Pakistan into South Korea had army not interfered. In fact, it is the civilians who have turned army into Punjab police destructive consequences of which we see today.



Army is not to be absolved but given the limitations of society, army did the best that could have been hoped. Civilians finally have produced qaabil leadership and army should take a back seat now. Unfortunately this is the time when goras want to regain control and are relying on ghadaars to do the needful. Army is the ultimate target of gora designs and army high command will be deserving of their fate if they dont counter gora designs.