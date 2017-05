The main building is located on an area of 160,000 square metres—making it the world’s largest exhibition. The museum includes 14 restoration labs for all antiquities: wooden, heavy (more than 250 kg), and small antiquities, as well as the Grand Stairwell—on which 100 king statues will be placed to showcase the different eras of Ancient Egyptian history—in addition to a conference hall that can accommodate up to 1,000 visitors a day.