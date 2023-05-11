Antilla - Most insensitive house ever built.August 17, 2018 admin 0 Comments
This 27-story apartment tower is one of the tallest in Mumbai, and it belongs to just one person: Mukesh Ambani, the 5th richest man in the world. This 400,000 square-foot family home contains a six-story garage, nine lifts and is situated right next to Golibar slum in central Mumbai. Currently holding the title of ‘world’s most expensive home’ at $2 billion, it perhaps could also win the record for most insensitive house ever built.
Site??????Antilia, the home of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, stands on land that belonged to an orphanage which was illegally sold.
The 4532sqm plot of land had been previously owned by the Khoja Yateemkhana (an orphanage). This charitable institution had sold the land allocated for the purpose of education of underprivileged Khoja children to Antilia Commercial Private Limited in July 2002
The Waqf minister Nawab Malik opposed this land sale, as did the revenue department of the Government of Maharashtra. Thus a stay order was issued on the sale of the land. The Waqf board also initially opposed the deal and filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the trust. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the petition, asked the Waqf board to approach the Bombay High Court. However, the stay on the deal was subsequently vacated after the Waqf board withdrew its objection on receiving an amount of ₹1.6 million (US$23,000) from Antilia Commercial Pvt Ltd, and it issued a No Objection Certificate.
Structure???????The mansion has
27 floors with extra-high ceilings. Other buildings of equivalent height may have as many as 60 floors.
3 helipads on the roof. Not one, not two. But three-the Indian Navy opposed the construction of helipads on Mumbai buildings, while the Environment Ministry, following a representation from Awaaz Foundation said the helipads violate local noise laws.
9 super fast elevators which are divided amongst visitors, family members.
A snow room where the walls spit out man-made snowflakes.
Six storey high car parking and a car service station on 7th floor.
Energy Efficient Building?????Ambani’s and The Architect claims that they have constructed a energy efficient house and yet the house generated Mumbai’s highest residential electricity bill of Rs 70,69,488, in the first Month.
Antilla consumed 6,37,240 units of power. To put it in perspective, an average household equipped with all electronic amenities consumes 300 units per month. Ambani was, in fact, given a discount of Rs 48,354 for prompt payment, so the Rs 70 lakh quoted earlier is minus this amount. Experts say it’s is roughly equivalent to the monthly power bill of 7,000 homes!
Antilla -“a home” OR “Just an iconic Building”???????After spending billions of money , the house lies abandoned …Because the billionaire owners believe it would be bad luck to move in..according to them the building fails to conform with the ancient Indian architectural principles of “vastu shastra”
The building once dubbed the world’s most expensive home has basically become “the world’s most expensive house in which to serve canaps to guests.” It just stays lit up all night, as if the Ambanis were all hanging out at home, watching movies, eating ice creams .But they are really all tucked into bed at their old place.
