Antilla - Most insensitive house ever built

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Antilla - Most insensitive house ever built.

This 27-story apartment tower is one of the tallest in Mumbai, and it belongs to just one person: Mukesh Ambani, the 5th richest man in the world. This 400,000 square-foot family home contains a six-story garage, nine lifts and is situated right next to Golibar slum in central Mumbai. Currently holding the title of ‘world’s most expensive home’ at $2 billion, it perhaps could also win the record for most insensitive house ever built.
Site??????​

Antilia, the home of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, stands on land that belonged to an orphanage which was illegally sold.

The 4532sqm plot of land had been previously owned by the Khoja Yateemkhana (an orphanage). This charitable institution had sold the land allocated for the purpose of education of underprivileged Khoja children to Antilia Commercial Private Limited in July 2002

The Waqf minister Nawab Malik opposed this land sale, as did the revenue department of the Government of Maharashtra. Thus a stay order was issued on the sale of the land. The Waqf board also initially opposed the deal and filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the trust. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the petition, asked the Waqf board to approach the Bombay High Court. However, the stay on the deal was subsequently vacated after the Waqf board withdrew its objection on receiving an amount of ₹1.6 million (US$23,000) from Antilia Commercial Pvt Ltd, and it issued a No Objection Certificate.

Structure???????​

The mansion has
27 floors with extra-high ceilings. Other buildings of equivalent height may have as many as 60 floors.
3 helipads on the roof. Not one, not two. But three-the Indian Navy opposed the construction of helipads on Mumbai buildings, while the Environment Ministry, following a representation from Awaaz Foundation said the helipads violate local noise laws.
9 super fast elevators which are divided amongst visitors, family members.
A snow room where the walls spit out man-made snowflakes.
Six storey high car parking and a car service station on 7th floor.

Energy Efficient Building?????​

Ambani’s and The Architect claims that they have constructed a energy efficient house and yet the house generated Mumbai’s highest residential electricity bill of Rs 70,69,488, in the first Month.

Antilla consumed 6,37,240 units of power. To put it in perspective, an average household equipped with all electronic amenities consumes 300 units per month. Ambani was, in fact, given a discount of Rs 48,354 for prompt payment, so the Rs 70 lakh quoted earlier is minus this amount. Experts say it’s is roughly equivalent to the monthly power bill of 7,000 homes!

Antilla -“a home” OR “Just an iconic Building”???????​

After spending billions of money , the house lies abandoned …Because the billionaire owners believe it would be bad luck to move in..according to them the building fails to conform with the ancient Indian architectural principles of “vastu shastra”

The building once dubbed the world’s most expensive home has basically become “the world’s most expensive house in which to serve canaps to guests.” It just stays lit up all night, as if the Ambanis were all hanging out at home, watching movies, eating ice creams .But they are really all tucked into bed at their old place.

Ar.Jaspreet Kaur
Senior Faculty
IVS School of Design

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Rubbing salt in to the wounds of poverty, Capitalism at its worst.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Azadkashmir said:
in my opinion if you cant afford it then do other guy a favour burn it down.
antilla needs burning.
Can't voice my opinion in New India. :)

Azadkashmir said:
dick head should have built modest houses for the masses, it would have paid back million times.
True, very true. But many Indians are not known for charity even, let alone empathy with the poor and oppressed and support for them in thought, word and deed.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
jamahir said:
Can't voice my opinion in New India. :)



True, very true. But many Indians are not known for charity even, let alone empathy with the poor and oppressed and support for them in thought, word and deed.
this is why i always say burn it down, the more they build the more you burn it. humans beings can be the worse creature god ever created.

you will read how some government spent billions on failed project yet didnt spend a penny on poor desperate ppl that would have cost less than a billion.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
jamahir said:

Site??????​

Antilia, the home of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, stands on land that belonged to an orphanage which was illegally sold.
Mukesh's wifey jaan sure does a lot of charity for the underprivileged, women and girls in particular.

jamahir said:
The mansion has
27 floors with extra-high ceilings. Other buildings of equivalent height may have as many as 60 floors.
3 helipads on the roof. Not one, not two. But three-the Indian Navy opposed the construction of helipads on Mumbai buildings, while the Environment Ministry, following a representation from Awaaz Foundation said the helipads violate local noise laws.
9 super fast elevators which are divided amongst visitors, family members.
A snow room where the walls spit out man-made snowflakes.
Six storey high car parking and a car service station on 7th floor.
niice, lifestyle of the rich and famous.. 80+ billion net worth waala hai, next level, bro.

man's obvsly living the good life, us regular punters can't even imagine.

jamahir said:
Ambani’s and The Architect claims that they have constructed a energy efficient house and yet the house generated Mumbai’s highest residential electricity bill of Rs 70,69,488, in the first Month.

Antilla consumed 6,37,240 units of power. To put it in perspective, an average household equipped with all electronic amenities consumes 300 units per month. Ambani was, in fact, given a discount of Rs 48,354 for prompt payment, so the Rs 70 lakh quoted earlier is minus this amount. Experts say it’s is roughly equivalent to the monthly power bill of 7,000 homes!
whoa ! 70 lakh mahine ka bijli ka bill.. bc, gets more and more insane with these guys.. but then top 10 richest in the WORLD me hai saala.

jamahir said:
After spending billions of money , the house lies abandoned …Because the billionaire owners believe it would be bad luck to move in..according to them the building fails to conform with the ancient Indian architectural principles of “vastu shastra”

The building once dubbed the world’s most expensive home has basically become “the world’s most expensive house in which to serve canaps to guests.” It just stays lit up all night, as if the Ambanis were all hanging out at home, watching movies, eating ice creams .But they are really all tucked into bed at their old place.
whaaaa tf, man.. that's insane !!

Guess they mostly use it as an office or for recreational purposes, hosting guests and so on ?

I had that much money I'd never have gone for that utterly crap location, who the hell wants to spend billions only to see ugly dirty slums and traffic out the window ?

My fantasy multi billionaire house would be on the coast, with a private beach, and in the middle of 20 square miles of pure nature, trees, hills and coastline till as far as the eye can see around it.. aahh : )

Sadly, yaha to bc monthly bike, gaadi, properties etc ki EMI and other bills m hi jaan nikal jaati hai.

The life of a pleb, but it keeps you going, eh ? (silver lining)
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

Mar 12, 2023
When slums in mumbai have air conditioners, LED TVs, dish connection, eletricity, then it is just the problem of over inflated real estate prices in India.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
27,851
2
24,374
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
Mukesh's wifey jaan sure does a lot of charity for the underprivileged, women and girls in particular.
LOL, those underprivileged will remain underprivileged despite Nita Ambani's show-off charity.

CallSignMaverick said:
When slums in mumbai have air conditioners, LED TVs, dish connection, eletricity, then it is just the problem of over inflated real estate prices in India.
Obviously you have lived in slums all your life and want to do so forever.
 

