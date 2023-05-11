Antilla - Most insensitive house ever built.

jamahir said: Site??????​ Antilia, the home of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, stands on land that belonged to an orphanage which was illegally sold. Click to expand...

Six storey high car parking and a car service station on 7th floor. The mansion has27 floors with extra-high ceilings. Other buildings of equivalent height may have as many as 60 floors.3 helipads on the roof. Not one, not two. But three-the Indian Nav y opposed the construction of helipads on Mumbai buildings, while the Environment Ministry, following a representation from Awaaz Foundation said the helipads violate local noise laws.9 super fast elevators which are divided amongst visitors, family members.A snow room where the walls spit out man-made snowflakes.Six storey high car parking and a car service station on 7th floor. Click to expand...

jamahir said: Ambani’s and The Architect claims that they have constructed a energy efficient house and yet the house generated Mumbai’s highest residential electricity bill of Rs 70,69,488, in the first Month.



Antilla consumed 6,37,240 units of power. To put it in perspective, an average household equipped with all electronic amenities consumes 300 units per month. Ambani was, in fact, given a discount of Rs 48,354 for prompt payment, so the Rs 70 lakh quoted earlier is minus this amount. Experts say it’s is roughly equivalent to the monthly power bill of 7,000 homes! Click to expand...

jamahir said: After spending billions of money , the house lies abandoned …Because the billionaire owners believe it would be bad luck to move in..according to them the building fails to conform with the ancient Indian architectural principles of “vastu shastra”



The building once dubbed the world’s most expensive home has basically become “the world’s most expensive house in which to serve canaps to guests.” It just stays lit up all night, as if the Ambanis were all hanging out at home, watching movies, eating ice creams .But they are really all tucked into bed at their old place. Click to expand...

Mukesh's wifey jaan sure does a lot of charity for the underprivileged, women and girls in particular.niice, lifestyle of the rich and famous.. 80+ billion net worth waala hai, next level, bro.man's obvsly living the good life, us regular punters can't even imagine.whoa ! 70 lakh mahine ka bijli ka bill.. bc, gets more and more insane with these guys.. but then top 10 richest in the WORLD me hai saala.whaaaa tf, man.. that's insane !!Guess they mostly use it as an office or for recreational purposes, hosting guests and so on ?I had that much money I'd never have gone for that utterly crap location, who the hell wants to spend billions only to see ugly dirty slums and traffic out the window ?My fantasy multi billionaire house would be on the coast, with a private beach, and in the middle of 20 square miles of pure nature, trees, hills and coastline till as far as the eye can see around it.. aahh : )Sadly, yaha to bc monthly bike, gaadi, properties etc ki EMI and other bills m hi jaan nikal jaati hai.The life of a pleb, but it keeps you going, eh ? (silver lining)