Anticipated defense cooperation between Morocco and Israel

Morocco and Israel decide to raise diplomatic representation to the level of embassies within two months from now ​

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid revealed that he had agreed with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, to raise the level of diplomatic representation within two months, as the two sides would begin programming the details of the opening of their embassies in Rabat and Tel Aviv.Earlier, Israeli sources confirmed to "Good" that the level of relations between the two countries will develop further and the diplomatic representation will be raised to the level of opening embassies in the two countries.The same sources told CODE that relations will witness an important development in the coming days, as Morocco's completion of the mass vaccination process will enable the organization of tourist trips to be expedited, especially in light of the high demand from the two peoples to exchange tourist visits.