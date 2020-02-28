Anticipated defense cooperation between Morocco and Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed at Rabat airport on Wednesday, in a historic visit, the first of its kind in 18 years, after the last visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom in 2003.
The office of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed the delegation accompanying the head of Israeli diplomacy on his historic visit to Morocco, where all the dignitaries are present.
This is related to the Moroccan-born Minister of Social Affairs and Services, Meir Cohen, as well as Ram Ben Barak, Chairman of the Knesset Defense Committee (parliament), and Inbar Zucker, Deputy Minister of Health and senior official of the Ministry, as well as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Alone Oshby's".
On the agenda of the Israeli Foreign Minister, in his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, after the demise of today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions on cooperation in the health and defense sectors, where it is expected that ways of cooperation in combating the outbreak of the Corona virus will be discussed.
https://rue20.com/527165.html
* There are a million Moroccan Jews in Israel and Moroccan ministers control the Israeli governments and have complete loyalty to Morocco, their motherland, and they support Morocco's internal issues..
So I guess Morocco is in a unique position among Arabs to influence Usrael.. at least for the bit it can..
The office of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed the delegation accompanying the head of Israeli diplomacy on his historic visit to Morocco, where all the dignitaries are present.
This is related to the Moroccan-born Minister of Social Affairs and Services, Meir Cohen, as well as Ram Ben Barak, Chairman of the Knesset Defense Committee (parliament), and Inbar Zucker, Deputy Minister of Health and senior official of the Ministry, as well as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Alone Oshby's".
On the agenda of the Israeli Foreign Minister, in his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, after the demise of today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions on cooperation in the health and defense sectors, where it is expected that ways of cooperation in combating the outbreak of the Corona virus will be discussed.
https://rue20.com/527165.html
* There are a million Moroccan Jews in Israel and Moroccan ministers control the Israeli governments and have complete loyalty to Morocco, their motherland, and they support Morocco's internal issues..
So I guess Morocco is in a unique position among Arabs to influence Usrael.. at least for the bit it can..