Anticipate chaos , Prime Minister is about to Visit China (Thinking ahead of game)

Anticipate chaos , Prime Minister is about to Visit China

Considering Mysterious things happen when Pakistani Prime Minister visits China , what can we expect in term of Localized Distractions?

Was curious what PDF users think will be possible internal or external disturbance?


  • Minority Politicians with 1-2 Seats , going out in the streets to demonstrate against a Mysterious cause ?
  • Lawyer's rally ?
  • PTI foreign funding (Alleged) drama
  • Lahore Bombings (Already occurred a bit earlier)
  • Chinese Engineer Kidnapping
  • People attacking KCR buses
  • Raw network active in Sindh
  • Tomatoes and Potatoes prices rise
  • Stock Exchange Jolt ?
  • Gross criminal case surfaces , which media trumps up
  • Pakistan gain points in ranking for Corrupt countries
  • How about Amnesty , international Human Rights Ranking low rank ?
  • FATF review coming close? Is it
  • PPP ready to cause chaos ? on streets
  • PPP vs MQM war may be one of the preferred PPP distraction move
  • How about brother country will ask for return of 1 billion dollars


Predict the chaos , or chess move by Anti Pakistani elements
 
