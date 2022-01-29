Anticipate chaos , Prime Minister is about to Visit China (Thinking ahead of game)

Prime Minister

Minority Politicians with 1-2 Seats , going out in the streets to demonstrate against a Mysterious cause ?

Lawyer's rally ?

PTI foreign funding (Alleged) drama

Lahore Bombings (Already occurred a bit earlier)

Chinese Engineer Kidnapping

People attacking KCR buses

Raw network active in Sindh

Tomatoes and Potatoes prices rise

Stock Exchange Jolt ?

Gross criminal case surfaces , which media trumps up

Pakistan gain points in ranking for Corrupt countries

How about Amnesty , international Human Rights Ranking low rank ?

FATF review coming close? Is it

PPP ready to cause chaos ? on streets

PPP vs MQM war may be one of the preferred PPP distraction move

How about brother country will ask for return of 1 billion dollars

Considering Mysterious things happen when Pakistani Prime Minister visits China , what can we expect in term of Localized Distractions?Was curious what PDF users think will be possible internal or external disturbance?Predict the chaos , or chess move by Anti Pakistani elements