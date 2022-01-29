Anticipate chaos , Prime Minister is about to Visit China (Thinking ahead of game)

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Anticipate chaos , Prime Minister is about to Visit China
Considering Mysterious things happen when Pakistani Prime Minister visits China , what can we expect in term of Localized Distractions?
Was curious what PDF users think will be possible internal or external disturbance?
Predict the chaos , or chess move by Anti Pakistani elements
- Minority Politicians with 1-2 Seats , going out in the streets to demonstrate against a Mysterious cause ?
- Lawyer's rally ?
- PTI foreign funding (Alleged) drama
- Lahore Bombings (Already occurred a bit earlier)
- Chinese Engineer Kidnapping
- People attacking KCR buses
- Raw network active in Sindh
- Tomatoes and Potatoes prices rise
- Stock Exchange Jolt ?
- Gross criminal case surfaces , which media trumps up
- Pakistan gain points in ranking for Corrupt countries
- How about Amnesty , international Human Rights Ranking low rank ?
- FATF review coming close? Is it
- PPP ready to cause chaos ? on streets
- PPP vs MQM war may be one of the preferred PPP distraction move
- How about brother country will ask for return of 1 billion dollars
Predict the chaos , or chess move by Anti Pakistani elements
