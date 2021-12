Antibody neutralizing all Covid variants found, Chinese scientists claim

Chinese scientists claim to have isolated an antibody which, referencing both lab experiments and those performed on a living organism.In a study published on Tuesday, Chinese scientists from a variety of institutions, including Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, suggested that they may have the panacea to the Covid-19 pandemic.The authors claim that(laboratory or test-tube experiment)(performed on living organism) studies(without mutations)(VOCs). The in vivo tests were carried out on humanized mice.The scientists noted that the antibody, which has been responsible for deadly waves of infection around the world since it first emerged in India earlier this year.the study explains. In other words,By targeting part of the virus which is not impacted by the mutations identified in circulating VOCs, antibody 35B5 demonstrated capacity foracross multiple strains., the researchers note.