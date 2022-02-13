What's new

Anti-vaccine worldwide

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,460
78
116,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

French anti-vaccine convoy heads toward Brussels..​

Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday.

The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early on Sunday.

The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, stopped at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border,
AFP reports..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Justin Trudeau and his family flee the Canadian Capitol for a secret location
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Microsoft
Microsoft
ghazi52
Fourth coronavirus vaccine dose from February
Replies
7
Views
407
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pandemic prognosis: What to expect from Covid in 2022?
Replies
1
Views
165
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Dalit
LMAO In India and Beyond, Pakistan Undermines Vaccine Internationalism
Replies
0
Views
223
Dalit
Dalit
ghazi52
Why some people don't want a Covid-19 vaccine
Replies
2
Views
383
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom