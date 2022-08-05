What's new

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
81,874
86
135,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,,..

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan​

Hundreds of Afghans carrying anti-American banners protest against drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Reuters
August 05, 2022

the protests were launched a day after the taliban said their government had no information about zawahiri photo twitter tolonews


The protests were launched a day after the Taliban said their government had no information about Zawahiri. PHOTO: TWITTER/@TOLOnews

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a US drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
The protests were launched a day after the Taliban said their government had no information about Zawahiri "entering and living" in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.

Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces carrying banners reading "Down with USA", "Joe Biden, stop lying" and "America is a liar".

Zawahiri, the top leader of the militant group, was killed with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials stated, the biggest blow to the militants since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

Zawahiri's death in Kabul raised questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbour other militant groups.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555495840571166722

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the name the Taliban use for the country and their government - warned Washington that "if such incidents are repeated again and if the territory of Afghanistan is violated then responsibility for any consequences will be on United States."

The Taliban gained complete control over Afghanistan on Aug 15 last year after US led foreign forces withdrew and top Afghan leaders including the country's president fled, marking an end to two decades of war.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dalit
US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
223
Views
6K
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
D
Al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
155
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
ghazi52
Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process
Replies
11
Views
636
hussain0216
hussain0216
ghazi52
Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom