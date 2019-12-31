What's new

Anti-US and anti-western sentiment is exploding across social media in India

www.indiatimes.com

2. Anti-US Sentiment High

2. Anti-US Sentiment High

1619327500566.png


The anti-US and anti-western sentiment is exploding across social media with growing criticism directed at the Biden-Harris administration for sitting on stockpiles of unused vaccines, jealously guarding patents, and turning a deaf ear to the dire situation in Covid19-wracked countries such as India and Brazil, as per TNN.
 
Biden and Kamla still on honeymoon period. This Tharki Buddha and His Indian GF ki aisi ki taisi
India should take help from China and Pakistan, there is no shame. It's time to save families to be broken..
 
Aaloo Tikki said:
Biden and Kamla still on honeymoon period. This Tharki Buddha and His Indian GF ki aisi ki taisi
India should take help from China and Pakistan, there is no shame. It's time to save families to be broken..
They're protecting US National Interest.

What, for a second you thought by making India part of QUAD, US loves you unconditionally?

1619327971517.png
 
Enigma SIG said:
They're protecting US National Interest.

What, for a second you thought by making India part of QUAD, US loves you unconditionally?

Did you hear what they told to Media? They saying whole world want US Citizens to be safe... It's their superiority complex.

But still fault lies with this Govt. They were busy in boasting world pharmacy and Vishwaguru jibe.

Baklodhi main number one
hamara PM.
 
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Indians better believe we are on our own. If anything has been taught to us it's that they in the US cannot be trusted.
no one knows USA better then us pakistanis . when you guys were chanting ISI double game last 20 years we were laughing on it . because ISI know well how to deal with USA . WE HAVE LEARNT THIS LESSON HARDLY FROM 1948 to 1971 . and since 1971 we are playing double game with usa all afghan war was double game then 90s was nukes missiles double game and last WOT was double game . USA apny baap ka nhi

it was funny when andh bhakts were chanting US IND BHAI BHAI ally and what not :rofl:
 
So US is sitting on 40m AZ vaccine that they have not approved for use in their country, while at the same time they now have less demand than supply of vaccine domestically? Quite astounding.

At the same time, it would look odd for India to get AZ vaccines from other countries when it was claiming it would manufacture and provide that vaccine in mass to other countries.
 
