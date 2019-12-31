Anti-US and anti-western sentiment is exploding across social media in India

UDAYCAMPUS said: Indians better believe we are on our own. If anything has been taught to us it's that they in the US cannot be trusted. Click to expand...

no one knows USA better then us pakistanis . when you guys were chanting ISI double game last 20 years we were laughing on it . because ISI know well how to deal with USA . WE HAVE LEARNT THIS LESSON HARDLY FROM 1948 to 1971 . and since 1971 we are playing double game with usa all afghan war was double game then 90s was nukes missiles double game and last WOT was double game . USA apny baap ka nhiit was funny when andh bhakts were chanting US IND BHAI BHAI ally and what not