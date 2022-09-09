Anti-terrorism case: Imran Khan issued notice for not appearing before investigators

Imran given another chance to appear before JIT Investigation team will inform ATC on upcoming hearing of case scheduled on Sept 12 about Imran's non-cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have decided to give another chance to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) before the police approach the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to get his interim bail cancelled.Police officers toldthat earlier a notice was issued to Mr Khan to appear before the JIT in connection with a case registered against him at the Margalla police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with 186, 188, 504 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on Aug 20.The notice was issued from the office of the SSP investigation Islamabad, who is also chairman of the JIT, asking him to appear before the JIT at the Margalla police station on Sept 9 at 3pm, they added.The notice stated that he obtained an interim bail from the ATC till Sept 12.“Despite order of the Anti-Terrorism Court you did not appear for investigation or submit your version/statement,” the notice stated.“So you are informed through this notice to appear before the JIT at Margalla police station and submit reply to the queries of the JIT for further proceedings in the case on merit.”However, the JIT did not get any reply from Mr Khan till late Friday evening, the officers said.Mr Khan obtained the interim bail from ATC in the last week of August in connection with the terrorism case registered for his controversial remarks about a female judge at a PTI rally held in the capital on Aug 20.Over his failure, the capital decided to give him another chance to appear before the JIT for investigation and interrogation, the officers, said. Besides, the investigation team will also inform the ATC on upcoming hearing of the case scheduled on Sept 12 about his non-cooperation.A police officer said: “Pre-arrest and interim bail is given to accused with a condition to appear before the investigators or an investigating team and cooperate with them.” However, in this case, the accused (Imran Khan) is not cooperating with the JIT and violating the condition.