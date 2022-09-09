What's new

Anti-terrorism case: Imran Khan issued notice for not appearing before investigators

Former PM is currently on bail
Islamabad Police have issued a notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The PTI chief is nominated in a terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3pm Friday.

A notice has been issued to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, it added.

The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.
Former PM is currently on bail
Islamabad Police have issued a notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The PTI chief is nominated in a terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3pm Friday.

A notice has been issued to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, it added.

The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.
The biggest terrorist of Pakistan Imran Khan (PTI) because he try to stand against corrupt criminals imported political puppet mafia Zardari mafia (PPP) & Nawan Mafia (PMLN) whatever is going on people stand with Imran Khan & why soft hand over ppp & zardari mafia...
 
Imran given another chance to appear before JIT

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have decided to give another chance to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) before the police approach the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to get his interim bail cancelled.
Police officers told Dawn that earlier a notice was issued to Mr Khan to appear before the JIT in connection with a case registered against him at the Margalla police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with 186, 188, 504 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on Aug 20.
The notice was issued from the office of the SSP investigation Islamabad, who is also chairman of the JIT, asking him to appear before the JIT at the Margalla police station on Sept 9 at 3pm, they added.
The notice stated that he obtained an interim bail from the ATC till Sept 12.


“Despite order of the Anti-Terrorism Court you did not appear for investigation or submit your version/statement,” the notice stated.
“So you are informed through this notice to appear before the JIT at Margalla police station and submit reply to the queries of the JIT for further proceedings in the case on merit.”
However, the JIT did not get any reply from Mr Khan till late Friday evening, the officers said.
Mr Khan obtained the interim bail from ATC in the last week of August in connection with the terrorism case registered for his controversial remarks about a female judge at a PTI rally held in the capital on Aug 20.
Over his failure, the capital decided to give him another chance to appear before the JIT for investigation and interrogation, the officers, said. Besides, the investigation team will also inform the ATC on upcoming hearing of the case scheduled on Sept 12 about his non-cooperation.
A police officer said: “Pre-arrest and interim bail is given to accused with a condition to appear before the investigators or an investigating team and cooperate with them.” However, in this case, the accused (Imran Khan) is not cooperating with the JIT and violating the condition.
So this is how terrorism cases are going to be used by Mir Bajwa? When these courts then free the terrorists which our soldiers have paid with their lives and limbs to get, we know who to blame then. There is no rule of law in Pakistan, just a crappy Marshall law which doesn’t have the power to do any good for Pakistan as opposed to the other marshal laws we had under Ayub, Zia, Mush.
 
Former PM is currently on bail
Islamabad Police have issued a notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The PTI chief is nominated in a terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3pm Friday.

A notice has been issued to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, it added.

The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.
Reply has been submitted. Relax
 
If IK is sent down in such a joke accusation then I reckon all true Pakistanis should follow the SriLanka model and remove the current status quo by force. The kangaroo courts are all corrupt if this case is not thrown out in the first hearing. Which idiot would even think a threat of legal action is terrorism?
 
Terrorism case: Imran Khan fails to appear before JIT despite being summoned thrice​


  • Khan was summoned by the JIT on September 9 and 10 as well but he did not show up.
  • A case was lodged against Khan for allegedly threatening a lower court judge, Zeba Chaudhry.
  • The PTI leader says what he said in the speech about judge cannot be categorised as terrorism.
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan failed to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) of the police in relation to a terror case filed against him despite being summoned for the third time.
Following the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the head of the JIT issued a summons to Khan for the third time and asked him to report to the Margalla Police Station, Islamabad, today at 6pm. Khan, however, did not show up.
Read more: Islamabad Police summon Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case
A case was lodged against Khan for allegedly threatening a lower court judge, Zeba Chaudhry. Last week, the IHC asked the former prime minister to ensure that he cooperates with the police in the case's investigation.
According to the notice issued to Khan, he must appear before the JIT and answer questions related to the charges levelled against him. The notice further stated that despite the orders of the IHC, Khan neither appeared before the JIT nor presented his position regarding the case.
The JIT — in the recent notice — mentioned that Khan was summoned on September 9 and 10 for the investigation of the case as well and the JIT waited for his arrival at the designated time, but he never showed up.
Although Khan did not appear before the JIT, he submitted a reply on Friday (September 9) through his lawyer stating that the threats issued to a female judge in a rally do not fall under “terrorism” and the case should be dismissed as he is “innocent”.
“I am the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I have been the prime minister of Pakistan, the government tortured [my aide] Shahbaz Gill due to political opposition, the report filed in the Islamabad High Court proved the torture of Shahbaz Gill,” Khan told the JIT in the letter.
The PTI leader added that what he said in the speech cannot be categorised as terrorism, adding that he neither committed any illegal acts nor harmed anyone.

The case and bails​

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the former prime minister on August 21 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.
Read more: ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail in terror case till Sept 12
Following this, Khan managed to secure transit bail till August 25 from the IHC but was asked to approach the ATC as it was the relevant forum. Then, the trial court extended the interim bail till September 12 in the terrorism case.
Former PM is currently on bail
Islamabad Police have issued a notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The PTI chief is nominated in a terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3pm Friday.

A notice has been issued to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, it added.

The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.
if the govt has ball .... bring him to anti-terror court for the death of 137 innocent souls ..


