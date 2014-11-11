Discussion, news, and technical details thread. I have recently noticed a buzz on PDF about anti-ship missiles, especially the newly developed ones. So I thought it would be nice to start a thread about them since I didn't see any thread dedicated to them. Please post any kind of AShM with specifications and pictures.
What is an Anti-ship missile?
Anti-ship missile - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Anti-ship missiles (AShM) are guided missiles that are designed for use against ships and large boats. Most anti-ship missiles are of the sea skimming variety, and many use a combination of inertial guidance and radar homing.
When were they first used?
The first anti-ship missiles, which were developed and built by Nazi Germany, used radio command guidance, these saw some success in the Mediterranean Theater in 1943 - 44, sinking or heavily damaging at least 31 ships with the Henschel Hs 293 and more than seven with the Fritz X, such as the Italian battleship Roma or the cruiser USS Savannah. A variant of the HS 293 had a TV transmitter on board. The bomber carrying it could then fly outside the range of naval AA guns and use TV guidance to lead the missile to its target by radio control.
How can you defend against anti-ship missiles?
Countermeasures against anti-ship missiles include:
- Anti-missile missiles such as the Russian Navy's 9K33 Osa (SA-N-4 Gecko), 9M330 Tor (SA-N-9 Gauntlet), 9M38 Buk (SA-N-12 Grizzly), Sea Sparrow, the Rolling Airframe Missile, the Standard, or the Royal Navy's Sea Wolf or Sea Dart and the newer Sea Viper.
- Close-in weapon systems (CIWS), including the Soviet-or Russian-made AK-630 or Kashtan/Каштан or the Phalanx and Goalkeeper. These are automated gun systems mounted on the deck of a ship that use radar to track the approaching missile, and then attempt to shoot it down during its final approach to the target.
- Anti-aircraft guns such as the Mk 45 5-inch naval gun or the AK-130
- Electronic warfare equipment (such as SLQ-32 Electronic Warfare Suite)
- Decoy systems (such as "chaff" - the US Navy's RBOC system), and "flares", or more active decoys such as the Nulka
- reduction of their radar cross section (RCS) and hence radar signature.
- limit a ship's infrared and acoustic signature.
