Anti-Pakistan Wave In Turkeye

American Pakistani
ELITE MEMBER
- May 30, 2010
- 15,290
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
I have seen in other threads many Pakistani members playing down this serious issue. The fact is that there are many Pakistani passport holders involved in serious crimes and harassment of Turkish women. Many of these uneducated illegal Pakistanis destroying the relations from grass root level. How stupid as a nation we have become, first destroying relations with China on the fake western context about Uyghurs and now in Turkeye. Govt of Pakistan must take strict action before the relations go further downhill.