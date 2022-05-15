What's new

Anti-Pakistan Wave In Turkeye

I have seen in other threads many Pakistani members playing down this serious issue. The fact is that there are many Pakistani passport holders involved in serious crimes and harassment of Turkish women. Many of these uneducated illegal Pakistanis destroying the relations from grass root level. How stupid as a nation we have become, first destroying relations with China on the fake western context about Uyghurs and now in Turkeye. Govt of Pakistan must take strict action before the relations go further downhill.
 
I have seen in other threads many Pakistani members playing down this serious issue. The fact is that there are many Pakistani passport holders involved in serious crimes and harassment of Turkish women. Many of these uneducated illegal Pakistanis destroying the relations from grass root level. How stupid as a nation we have become, first destroying relations with China on the fake western context about Uyghurs and now in Turkeye. Govt of Pakistan must take strict action before the relations go further downhill.
Sadly that is the pattern across the world. Unless Pakistan figures a way of preventing Paks from going abroad this problem will continue.
 
What are you talking about? We have not destroyed our relations with China.
Yet. There has not been enough people to people contact. When that happens the same will happen. Chinese females are even more licentious then Turkish females.

Pakistan needs to vet anyone leaving the country on visas to make they sure are civilized and not jahils from some backwater town.
This is a thing I don't understand. India has probably billion plus garbage strewn across their jungles and swamps. How come they never get to break out and spill onto streets of Istanbul, Athens, Paris, Berlin etc

Instead only brahims, trading class and cream of their population like IIT techies go abroad thus giving a distorted [positive] image of the country.

Although Indian Punjab also shows similiar [some] migration pattern to Pakistan.
 
Not just yet, because luckily China have censoring policies for good. Otherwise Pakistanis bashing China about uyghurs would've spread like wildfire in China and would be enough reason for Chinese people to start disliking pakistan, all just because of western propaganda about uyghurs.
 
W

Indians are generally better behaved abroad maybe because only the educated ones go abroad.

The other factor is that Pakistan itself is a lawless jungle where scofflaws are celebrated as heroes. Every one from the topmost politician to judiciary to elite mafia gets ZERO punishment after looting the country for decades. This mentality goes all the way down through society that the law is meaningless, and breaking the law is seen as a badge of achievement.
 
We are just well behaved in general regardless of the "education level". I know it's a hard fact to swallow given your strong beliefs about India and Hindus/Sikhs in general(aided by disparate reports and anecdotes in a country of 1.4 billion) but the world over almost everywhere where religion-wise crime data is kept(for eg UK), Hindus have crime rates in an order of magnitude less than Muslims even for the same education levels. You may try a come back with high rape rates in India but those rape rates are because women are actually reporting, pointing to the fact that here women generally have trust in the system, in fact US, Norway and a bunch of other Western nations has a higher rate of rapes, but I have no qualms in accepting females are safer in the West after having stayed in multiple of them than India. Period. Even within India, SCs and Muslims have similar financial conditions but SCs have way lower crime rates compared to Muslims. In fact, Pakistanis single-handedly increase the crime rates among Muslims in Western countries. It's hard to believe that folks of a nationality responsible for the single biggest chunk of sexual crimes in the UK don't do the same back in their country. The only thing that can explain this anomaly is a non-functional system within the country.

Hindu Labours in ME or Sikhs/Hindus in Canada aren't the most educated in general. But they still have low crime rates.
 

