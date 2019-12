ছাত্রলীগ ও মুক্তিযুদ্ধ মঞ্চের হামলায় আহত ফারাবি সংকটাপন্ন

Tuhin Farabi has been placed on life support.

Nurul Haque, Vice-President of the Central Students' Union (Dakshu) and at least 20 others were injured in the attack by Dhaka University Chhatra League and a section of the Liberation War. Four of them were first placed in the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, VP Nurul Haque, APM Sohail, student of Jagannath University, close to Nurul Haque, was taken to the cabin. Nurul's younger brother Aminur is now placed on the OSE (One Stop Emergency).

Moncho, BCL men attack Nur

Storm Ducsu VP’s office; 26 others injured, one in ICU

At least 15 people, including Nur, were injured in an attack carried out by the Bulbul-Mamun-led faction on December 17 after they staged protests against the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) of India.