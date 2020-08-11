/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Anti-Money Laundering Act 2020

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by ghazi52, Aug 11, 2020 at 8:45 PM.

  1. Aug 11, 2020 at 8:45 PM #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    47,422
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +49 / 69,109 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    NA panel passes Anti-Money Laundering 2nd Amend Bill 2020

    [​IMG]


    ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Monday approved the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) 2nd Amendment Bill 2020 with majority.

    The opposition members termed approval of bill “bulldozing” exercise because none of the opposition’s proposals, including parliamentary oversight through inclusion of parliamentarians from opposition in high powered National Executive Committee for curbing itsmisuse for political victimisation, granting powers to NAB, making money laundering as cognizable offense, placing jewelry, real estate and other services and business activities into more difficulties were included in the bill.

    “None of our proposal has been accepted and the bill is cleared in haste,” PML-N member Ayesha Ghous Pasha told The News after the meeting. The NA Standing Committee on Finance met under chairmanship of Faiz Ullah Kamoka here at the Parliament House and the meeting cleared the bill within just in 25 minutes as the meeting started at 10.30am and ended at 10.55am.

    The committee approved the bill with majority as nine votes supported the bill belonging to treasury benches while 6 members belonging to opposition benches caste vote against it. The chairman of the committee said that they deliberated on this bill for seven hours in last meeting so the objections raised by the opposition would be made part of the approved bill. But the opposition members were of the view that there was dictation from somewhere for approving this bill so the treasury benches bulldozed it listening nothing. Ayesha Ghous Pasha was of the view that the treasury benches were lenient till last Friday but some advice from the top forced them to bulldoze the bill too early, too quick. She said that the opposition knew the intricacies involved because of FATF but this law could have been improved with the suggestion tabled by the opposition benches. She said that the government provided incentives to property and construction sector by bringing amnesty scheme but now the AML second amendment bill placed more restrictions on them so the government actions were self-contradictory because they were confused by themselves.

    When the proceedings of the committee kick started, Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP argued that they had concerns for inclusion of NAB as part of this anti-money laundering bill.

    DG Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) Lubna Farooq defended the role of the NAB in the AML law and took stance that the NAB was working with many other agencies and excluding the NAB at this point would not be possible.

    Hina Rabbani Khar from PPP labeled the proposed law as "draconian" and said it would create enormous difficulties for the economy. Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh from PML-N stated that those were Finance Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, which the government was trying to get approved through the AML bill, and added that the law should not be approved in haste, and business community should be taken on board owing to its impact on businesses.

    In the proposed second amendment AML law, penalty on money laundering on individual has been increased from Rs5 million to Rs25 million, and for institution and company to Rs100 million. The law also envisages a National Executive Committee (NEC) for implementation on the recommendations.

    Financial institutes would be required to provide information for suspicious transactions, and would be required to maintain records of financial transactions for five-year period.

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/699115-na-panel-passes-anti-money-laundering-2nd-amend-bill-2020
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 11, 2020 at 8:49 PM #2
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    47,422
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +49 / 69,109 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    One amendment that the government agreed to accept was that only dealers in precious metals and precious stones, including jewellers and gem dealers, with transaction value of Rs2 million or more would report it under the AML.

    The key amendment in the bill was to declare money laundering a cognisable offence, which means that the investigation officers can arrest people without warrants and explanation. Money laundering is already a non-bailable offense.

    According to another amendment in Section 21 (2), the court shall not take cognisance of any offence of money laundering except upon a compliant by the investigation officer or any other officer of the federal or provincial governments.

    According to the amended Section 4, “Whosoever commits the offence of money laundering shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall be up to 10 years and shall be liable to fine, which may exceed to Rs25 million and shall also be liable to forfeiture of property involved in money laundering or property of corresponding value.”

    Earlier, the maximum punishment was five years and fine Rs5 million. The punishment has been doubled while the penalty has been increased five times.

    The fine may extend up to Rs100 million in case of companies, foundations, partnerships and societies.

    A key change is the insertion of Section 6A in the 2010 act that would empower the Centre to designate the government and private entities as anti-money laundering/counter financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulatory authorities.

    The Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) are real estate agents, including housing authorities, builders, real estate developers and property dealers, dealers in precious metals and stones, including jewellers and gem dealers, lawyers, notaries, other legal professionals and accountants, trusts and company service providers.

    The government also rejected the proposals of parliamentary oversight of the AML regime aimed at minimising the chances of abuse by the government and the investigation agencies.

    The government has made Inter-Service Intelligence agency, Directorate General of Military Operations, NAB and other agencies part of the National Executive Committee on AML and General Committee, which will oversee operations of the AML regime.

    The bill will now be tabled before the National Assembly for a vote where the government has a majority.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 11, 2020 at 8:51 PM #3
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,797
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,557 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    we are really bad policy makers . look dubai /panama/turkey they earned 100s of billions by letting black money invested in thier countries . now they make laws anti money laundry . we suffered too much and make laws with 0 benefits .
     
  4. Aug 11, 2020 at 9:04 PM #4
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,595
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +65 / 32,216 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    Just bullshit law for poor or middle class rich don't even get checked

    Maryem Nawaz walking around free is example of failed judicial system and planning
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 12 (Users: 2, Guests: 8)
  1. Foxtrot Alpha