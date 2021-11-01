anti-gravity tech might be seriously simple to achieve after all.

i see no reason this tech can't be scaled up for use in aircraft and space craft landing / takeoff systems, although there might be a weight problem that prevents it's practical use (do check if hollowed out copper has the same antigrav properties as solid copper).
definitely worth looking into by militaries, space agencies, VTOL aircraft designers and drone designers around the world.
note : it might be possible to power these things from the ground, using microwave energy transfer.
Last edited: