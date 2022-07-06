What's new

Anti-government protests are growing in N.Macedonia. Protestors chanting Never North, only Macedonia

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,786
26
14,624
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544737243583193089
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544752282415292419
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544741200300851200

414554.PNG


SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Thousands marched through the capital for a fifth consecutive night Wednesday protesting a proposal aiming to break a deadlock in North Macedonia’s efforts to join the European Union.

Limited violence broke out when a group of people threw stones, chairs and bottles at the protesters, while a 40-year-old man was detained after firing a gun in the air as protesters marched to the foreign ministry, police said. No injuries were reported. Police said they found bullet casings at the scene.

Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski and the governing social democrats hastily convened news conferences and accused each other of creating such incidents for political gain. Mickoski, who participated in the march, posted a photo on his Facebook account showing a man pointing a gun and claimed the gunman had intended to kill him.

Earlier, police said that violence after the Tuesday night’s protest inured 47 police officers, two of them seriously. A group of mostly young people threw stones, metal bars, eggs and petrol bombs at the parliament building.

Thousands of people have protested nightly since the weekend over a French proposal for a compromise aimed at lifting objections by neighboring Bulgaria to North Macedonia joining the European Union.

Police said 11 protesters were detained in Tuesday night’s incidents. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski condemned the attacks on the police, saying violence cannot be justified.

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski visited the injured police officers in a hospital Wednesday. He said an investigation into the instigators of the violence was underway and warned they would face the “strictest possible punishments.”

“We all know very well who is behind the protests and who called for them,” Spasovski said.

Bulgaria, which as an EU member has veto powers over new members, wants North Macedonia to formally recognize its language has Bulgarian roots, to recognize a Bulgarian minority in the country and to quash “hate speech” against Bulgaria. Many in North Macedonia say acquiescing would undermine their national identity.

North Macedonia’s president, Stevo Pendarovski, and the government back the proposed French deal, which calls for the country to acknowledge in its constitution the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. It would also provide for regular reviews on how the bilateral dispute is being addressed, which could potentially hamper North Macedonia’s future course toward EU membership.

Bulgaria has already formally accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Thursday to set up a committee that will look into the issue. No plenary session has yet been scheduled.

The center-right VMRO-DPMNE, many international law experts and civic groups contend the French proposal favors Bulgarian demands, which dispute Macedonian views of regional history, language, identity and heritage.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years. The country received a green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, but no date for the start of the negotiations has been set.

 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
4,812
0
4,306
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The problem is that they haven't really kept their part of the deal,they still refer to their country and themselves as "Makedonski",they still use Greek and Bulgarian history and figures as their own and they still don't recognize a Bulgarian minority. Of course,the majority of them are Slavs of Bulgarian origin,but they don't want to recognize those who identify as Bulgarians.

Then they have the Albanians. Let's not forget the 2001 war.

And they've also betrayed the Serbs by recognizing Kosovo.

Their irredentist maps contain parts of both Greece and Bulgaria and they still go around talking about it.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,786
26
14,624
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Catalystic said:
Hmmm chaos/anarchy being fuelled…..starting to appear and happen in many lands
Click to expand...
The situation in the Balkans is a bit special, if the situation gets out of control in one of the countries here, its impact could be wider than noone could have imagined. Fire could engulfs many states. I hope the N.Macedonian people can find a peaceful solution before these protests get out of control. Because if the events escalate, more fundamental dynamics may be involved.
 



