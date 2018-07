There is no country anywhere in the world where Military establishment not interfering into the internal politics. It is very important for the Military's point of view to interfere in the politics specially country like Pakistan where the so called leaders are the puppet of international establishment. There stakes are more outside than inside.



From United States to India, no country make foreign, national security and internal policies without consent of the military. Without Pentagon's approval, the State department don't even move a inch of their strategy without consulting with their military commanders.

In 2012 Gayari Sector avalanche, Pakistan Army Chief Ashfaq Pervaz Kiyani openly stated that Pakistan and India should De-militarize the siachin and kargil sectors. At That time Indian govt and the prime minister of India welcomed Pakistan's Army Chief initiative. Later after the meeting with the newly appointed Indian Army Chief at that time, Indian govt back-off.



Question is why? because the govt consulted with the Army and they refused to accept the invitation of Pakistan's Army Chief which was initially welcomed and accepted by the Indian Prime Minister.



Half of in fact majority of Trump's close allies and appointments are directed by and based on the military officers (Mad Dog Gen Matis is the best example).



So this is purely BS that we hate Army because of their political interference. Establishment has stakes in Pakistan unlike leaders whom children, assets, flats, properties more outside Pakistan than inside. A country which has hostile neighbors along with foreign interventions from all sides must have stakes in the political spectrum.



No establishment accept such gesture in which a PM violates all the protocols and welcoming a person like Ajit Doval who is a brain child of terrorism inside the opponent country and openly confessed. No country allowed its govt to make a direct deals without involving all the stake holders of the state, no meeting mins, no record of foreign meetings. No country allowed their PM and govt to compromise on national security related issues. No country allowed their PMs to make a deal and compromise core issues like Kashmir (admitted by the Indian experts as well that the Nawaz Sharif has never take up Kashmir Issue because of our Modi Govt doosti shoosti and all stories).



Their supporters are blind, always looking for ways to abuse and bash Army nothing else more. They never raise question in front of lord Nawaz why he never take-up issue of Kulbushan yadev? whey he always quiet on the LOC violations by India? why he always shut his mouth on the statements of Ajit Doval and opponents like Modi and Defence Minister Parikar? they don't even know the names of their opponents but they're ready "Seating in duck position" for hunting encounters against own Army WOW.



YES Pakistan Military MUST interfere into the politics until we have PRO Pakistani leadership unlike puppet of International and Indian Establishment! FULL STOP

