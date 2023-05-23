What's new

Anti-corruption start investigating land owned by Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan in Layyah - Aaj News

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,602
-17
3,978
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Anti-corruption start investigating land owned by Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan in Layyah - Aaj News​



An investigation into the purchase of land by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan in Layyah has begun.

Uzma Khan bought 5500 kanals of land in Layyah, anti-corruption has started investigating the alleged bribery in this case.

Director Anti-Corruption raided the Revenue Office Chobara and took the records into custody, Patwari Asghar was suspended on the pretext of providing the records.
According to Tehsildar, Uzma Khan registered the land transfer in the name of herself and her husband Ahad Majeed.
Uzma Khan had bought the land without possession at a rate many times lower than the market.
 
FwvKB7iWcAEGk3Y
 

