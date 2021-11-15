Anti China script goes awry, India's trade deficit with China grows to a staggering $ 30 billion

India's trade with the world rebounded significantly in the first half of 2021-22 but ominously so has its reliance on China with the deficit at a staggering $ 30 billion. The dragon is the largest exporter of automotive components, machines, electronics and plastic and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

Sumant Banerji

ETAuto

November 15, 2021, 17:24 IST

