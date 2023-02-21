Anti-China Rhetoric Is Off the Charts in Western Media​

VCheng said:







Please go for it. Whichever media present the more credible news will win. As it already has. Is that because it cannot do so, or is it because it does not want to do so. Taiwan, for example, but only if we forget what China has done to Tibet and doing in Xinjiang.Please go for it. Whichever media present the morenews will win. As it already has. Click to expand...

What China has done to Tibet and Xinjiang that is as vicious as the American massacre of Indians?1955 to 2018, the Uyghur population rose from 3.72 M to 12,71 M, an increase of 8,99 M, an increase of 390%, which is the genocideThe American Indian population plummeted from 5 million to 250,000 between 1887 and 1933, what is this?Xinjiang and Tibet have been under Chinese effective control for almost 400 years, according to your logic, the Anglo-Saxons should return the land to the Indians, since it has only been under control for 200 years,And all central Asian countries also need to break up their territories and put together a Uighur state, and Pakistan has to share some land for it because historically the area was owned by the Eastern Turkic peoples, naive this is not going to happen and this is why the SCO createdI doubt if you are really from Pakistan.