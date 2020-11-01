Anti army slogans in the presence of Maryam Nawaz

LHC allows Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad — for 4 weeks | The Express Tribune Directs govt to remove his name from ECL without any conditions

"The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed on Saturday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, without having to sign the indemnity bond suggested by the federal government.The high court directed the federal government to remove the former premier from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.After hearing the arguments, the LHC had presented its own draft for the undertaking, and handed it over to lawyers of both sides for review. "