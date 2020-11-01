What's new

Anti army slogans in the presence of Maryam Nawaz

Norwegian said:
Today during a political event, anti army slogans were heard in the presence of PMLN's disgraced leader Maryam Nawaz
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1322933903330545673

Is State of Pakistan sleeping just because this treacherous party is from Central Punjab and blue eyed creation of establishment?

Bajwa deserves this humiliation. If you behave like a sheep then people will also treat you like a sheep.
 
i have told my tooi wal relatives that they are dead to me for as long as they continue wipe mian's arse. i advise others to do the same. worse than this haram pig are the s#it stains called supporter of the kabaria tubbar.
 
Norwegian said:
Does it matter? How dare a convicted person raise anti army slogans?

Slogans were not directed against Bajwa but entire army.
Yes. Because of Bajwa's superficial incompetency, whole institution is suffering. PA is professional institution otherwise Bajwa would have been kicked out long ago.
 
Sal12 said:
Yes. Because of Bajwa's superficial incompetency, whole institution is suffering. PA is professional institution otherwise Bajwa would have been kicked out long ago.
Bajwa must come clean why he pressurized PM Imran Khan to let Nawaz Sharif move to London from Pakistani jail.
 
Norwegian said:
Is State of Pakistan sleeping just because this treacherous party is from Central Punjab and blue eyed creation of establishment?
Why to get one's hands dirty? Yeh apni mout khud mar jain ga.
The way i understand they are trying to become political martyr which is why all this provoking. Army and government is doing right by not falling into this trap. They will wither away.
 
Verve said:
Ask Lahore High Court judges instead ..
LHC only removed Nawaz Sharif from ECL without precondition. It was govt itself that under immense pressure from establishment and media decided to let convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif move abroad for so called health emergency.
www.dawn.com

Govt announces 'one-time' permission for Nawaz to travel abroad; PML-N rejects decision

Permission will be subject to Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of Rs7-7.5bn", says minister.
www.dawn.com
www.dawn.com

LHC allows Nawaz to travel abroad for 4 weeks; orders govt to remove name from ECL sans conditions

Stay can be extended, says court after day-long proceedings.
www.dawn.com
 
They're going to burn out like a flame this way.

Army shouldn't intervene otherwise they'll get a chance to play the victim.

Asliat saamne aarahi hai awaam ke saamne khud hi
 
Norwegian said:
LHC only removed Nawaz Sharif from ECL without precondition. It was govt itself that under immense pressure from establishment and media decided to let convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif move abroad for so called health emergency.
Nothing to do with COAS! Stupid conspiracy theory.

Courts give bail, courts remove from ECL without any conditions and doctors panel paints a grave picture in cabinet that scum's death is inevitable. And you accuse COAS! WTH is wrong with you?
 
Norwegian said:
LHC only removed Nawaz Sharif from ECL without precondition. It was govt itself that under immense pressure from establishment and media decided to let convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif move abroad for so called health emergency.
Read a unbiased source

